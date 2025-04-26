Non-Violence And Teaching Lesson To Hooligans Is Our Religion: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the importance of non-violence as a foundational element of Indian culture, but he also emphasised the necessity of addressing threats to society and the nation, stating that "teaching a lesson to hooligans is our religion."

Addressing a book launch programme, Bhagwat said, "Non-violence is our nature, our value. Some people will not change; no matter what you do, they will keep troubling the world, so what to do about it?"

Referring to an anecdote in the Ramayana, the RSS chief said, "Non-violence is our religion. Teaching a lesson to hooligans is also our religion. We never insult or harm our neighbours. But still, if someone turns to evil, what is the other option? The king has to protect the people; the king must perform his duty."

These statements came in the aftermath of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

"If you want to recognise the truth. Not everyone has the power to judge the whole truth alone. Truth is that which is a little more than what everyone else has combined. So everyone explains it from their point of view and considers their situation. If a consensus is reached in all this brainstorming, then that proposal is proven again and its decision is made," he added.

Earlier, the RSS Chief had said that the current fight is between 'Dharma' (righteousness) and 'Adharma' (unrighteousness), rather than just a conflict between sects and religions. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Bhagwat made the remarks in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

He also said that the fanatics who killed people by asking about their religion, Hindus, would never do this.

In his address, the RSS Chief said, "The fight that is going on right now is not between sects and religions. Its basis is sect and religion, but this fight is between 'Dharma' and 'Adharma'. Our soldiers or our people have never killed anyone by asking about their religion. The fanatics who killed people by asking about their religion, Hindus, would never do this. That is why the country should be strong."

Meanwhile, in a significant development amid heightened security concerns following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, intelligence agencies have compiled a list of 14 local terrorists actively operating in the Union Territory.

According to sources, these individuals, aged between 20 and 40 years, are actively aiding foreign terrorists from Pakistan by providing logistical and ground-level support.

The identified operatives are reportedly affiliated with three major Pakistan-backed terror outfits: Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Among them, three are associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, eight with LeT, and three with JeM.