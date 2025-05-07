Srinagar: Echoing his support to India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, asserted that none of us wants war, but Indian had to respond to what happened in Pahalgam. He further added that it is now up to the neighbouring country how much they want to escalate the situation. He also pointed out that if people had not been killed in Pahalgam, this day would not have come.

CM Abdullah said, "We were living peacefully, the situation inside Jammu and Kashmir was stable, tourism was increasing, and there was a ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC). These are not the circumstances we created. We had to respond to what happened in Pahalgam. But now it is up to Pakistan how much they want to escalate this."

He said, "None of us wants war. Any war that happened in past impacted Jammu and Kashmir. We hope that the situation normalises, but for that, our neighbouring country will have to silence their guns," Omar Abdullah said. CM Abdullah emphasised that he has not forgotten the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

He said, "At that time, the Central government had said they would respond in their own way. The way India chose to respond was by targeting not just any civilian or military area in Pakistan, but the areas where people had been living for the last 30-35 years, spreading destruction and chaos in Jammu and Kashmir. They became the target."

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' last night. Nine terror targets were chosen, and all nine strikes were successful.

(With ANI inputs)