'Norah Fatehi Aapki Kya Lagin?': Priest’s Question During Wedding Sparks Laughter, Groom’s Reply Goes Viral | Video

A light-hearted moment during a wedding has gone viral after a priest asked the groom a humorous question about actress Norah Fatehi. Netizens quickly picked up on the video, sharing their reactions online. Many found the video entertaining and relatable.

During the rituals, the priest asked the groom, “Is hisab se Norah Fatehi aapki kya lagi?” (“So, in that case, what is Norah Fatehi to you?”).

The question immediately brought the house down, as everyone, including the bridegroom and the guests, erupted into laughter. To this, the groom jokingly replied, “Maa?” (“Mother?”), sending the crowd into another round of chuckles.

Keeping the fun going, the priest continued with the playful banter, saying, “Kahin dikh jayein toh per chu ke pranaam kr lijiyega,” which translates to, “If you see her anywhere, bow and pay your respects, and give her my regards.” The guests could not stop laughing at the priest’s witty comments, turning a traditional ritual into a moment full of humor and joy.

Netizens' Reaction To Viral Video

After the clip went viral on social media, several users on X (formerly Twitter) commented under the video in Hindi:

"Every wedding should have such a fun video," a comment read.

"The groom is amazing too," another comment read.

"The priest’s punchline proves that when there’s humor, even rituals go viral," one user wrote.

"This is very interesting," another noted.

"During the wedding rituals, the priest managed to provide excellent entertainment," someone said.

"Such responses lighten up the atmosphere and make the wedding memorable," a netizen added.

"Nora would also laugh if she watched the video," another wrote.

"The timing made the video a hit; as soon as Nora Fatehi’s name came up, the comedy struck perfectly," someone commented.

The viral video showcases how a touch of humor can make traditional wedding ceremonies even more enjoyable.

While rituals are often formal, moments like these highlight the lighter side of weddings, leaving guests with memories they will cherish for years.