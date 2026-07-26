Lando Norris ended his 2026 title drought in style, driving a composed race to claim McLaren's first win of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, holding off Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli to take the chequered flag.
Norris started from pole but lost the lead to team-mate Oscar Piastri at Turn 2 on the opening lap. For much of the race's first half, he sat tucked in behind the Australian, and although he was quicker at times, McLaren opted against team orders and let Piastri run at the front.
The picture changed dramatically past the halfway mark. Piastri, coming out of his second pit stop, clipped Carlos Sainz's Williams in traffic through the opening sector, damaging his car and his chances. Norris, meanwhile, strung together a string of rapid laps in clear air before his own second stop, flipping the strategic advantage in his favour.
Any hope of a Piastri fightback disappeared entirely when what appeared to be a gearbox failure forced him out of the race with 15 laps remaining, triggering a Virtual Safety Car.
The VSC reshuffled the order behind Norris. Verstappen and Antonelli, having already made their tyre changes and stayed out on track, slotted into second and third respectively.
For a spell, it looked as though Lewis Hamilton might reach the podium on the back of Ferrari's bold three-stop strategy. That hope faded when the seven-time world champion was handed a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane, dropping him behind both Antonelli and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc. Hamilton finished fifth, with Leclerc taking fourth.
Red Bull's Isack Hadjar continued his strong recent form to finish sixth, while George Russell recovered from a torrid start, dropping from the front row to 19th after triggering the anti-stall system, to bring his Mercedes home in seventh.
Racing Bulls picked up another double points haul, with Liam Lawson eighth and Arvid Lindblad claiming the final point in tenth, either side of Audi's Nico Hulkenberg in ninth. Hulkenberg's team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto narrowly missed out on points in eleventh.
Aston Martin enjoyed one of its stronger weekends of the campaign, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso finishing 13th and 14th respectively in noticeably improved cars, sandwiched by Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.
Piastri was among the retirements, alongside both Cadillacs, Valtteri Bottas, who pulled out with overheating brakes, and Sergio Perez, sidelined by a front-left issue.
The victory marks Norris's first Grand Prix win of 2026 and McLaren's first of the season, offering the reigning constructors' champions a timely lift following a turbulent weekend at the Hungaroring.
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