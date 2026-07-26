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Norris ends winless run with Hungarian GP triumph as Piastri's race unravels

Norris started from pole but lost the lead to team-mate Oscar Piastri at Turn 2 on the opening lap. For much of the race's first half, he sat tucked in behind the Australian, and although he was quicker at times, McLaren opted against team orders and let Piastri run at the front.

Edited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 09:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
Norris ends winless run with Hungarian GP triumph as Piastri's race unravels
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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