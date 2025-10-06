North Bengal Tragedy: Landslides Claim 23 Lives, Governor Launches Emergency Helpline

The death toll from the devastating landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in North Bengal has risen to 23, officials reported on Monday.

In response to the serious situation in the hills, Terai, and Dooars regions, a rapid action cell has been established within the Governor’s House premises to swiftly address distress calls from residents and tourists trapped in the disaster-affected areas.

While the figure of 23 fatalities as of Monday morning comes from the latest reports by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and district administrations in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, officials fear that the actual death toll may be higher, as rescue and recovery operations continue.

Raj Bhavan has announced that a dedicated officer-in-special duty has been appointed to the rapid action cell, which operates a dedicated helpline number and email address, allowing those affected and tourists to contact the cell directly.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the former peace room within the Raj Bhavan premises has been reactivated to serve as temporary accommodation for those rescued and brought to Kolkata.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the landslides and urged everyone to remain calm and cooperative with the administration during the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit North Bengal later in the day to assess the situation. “A number of tourists are stranded in North Bengal. I have advised them to stay where they are for the time being, and the administration is doing everything possible to evacuate them from the flood and landslide-affected areas. The administration will ensure that hotels and lodges where tourists are stranded do not pressure them for additional lodging charges in this time of crisis,” the Chief Minister stated.

Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee has instructed party volunteers to reach out to the affected with compassion and dedication.