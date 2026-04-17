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NewsIndiaGoa resort fire: Massive blaze destroys luxury cottages near Ashwem’s Ajoba Temple
GOA FIRE

Goa resort fire: Massive blaze destroys luxury cottages near Ashwem’s Ajoba Temple

A massive fire gutted the Dallas Beach Resort in Ashwem, North Goa. While losses run into crores, no casualties were reported. Read about the short-circuit cause and fire safety concerns.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 06:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Goa resort fire: Massive blaze destroys luxury cottages near Ashwem’s Ajoba TempleDark smoke and flames billow out as a fire breaks out at three cottages near a beachside property. (PHOTO: ANI)

Dallas Beach Resort (located next to the historical Ajoba Temple in Ashwem/Mandrem, North Goa) was completely destroyed by a fire that damaged numerous luxury cottages and caused extensive damage to the property, estimated to be in excess of crores. The good news is that there have been no reported fatalities or injuries.

The fire is believed to have started at 8:45 PM and spread quickly through wooden structures and cottages, creating large smoke plumes.

Eyewitness accounts claim to have seen the fire move quickly through the high-end wooden cottages that were mostly constructed of wood, plywood floors, and what appears to be plastic fixtures. It is also reported that at least three of the twelve luxury cottages were inhabited at the time of the fire. All guests were reportedly evacuated safely in a timely manner.

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Local residents assisted in attempting to put out the fire prior to professional help arriving on the scene. According to Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar, as soon as guests noticed the fire, they immediately evacuated the property. Firefighters from Peru and Mapusa eventually arrived on-scene to help fight the fire; however, due to the combustibility of materials within the resort, much of the property had already burned.

Fire suspected from short circuit following initial investigation

Reports from the Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services revealed that short circuits in the generator could have caused the fire at the resort.

Due to the large number of people gathered, the police cordoned off the area to allow firemen to sift through the still-smoldering debris. A detailed panchanama is being prepared to fully verify the cause of the ignition and to document losses incurred.

Focus on fire safety in tourist areas. Renewed

The Ashwem fire has reignited a heated discussion regarding emergency response infrastructure in North Goa's rapidly developing coastal area. Locals and businesses continue to express concern and frustration over perceived delays in the arrival of fire services, a well-known issue in many of Goa's tourist areas that are experiencing a significant amount of people.

The Ashwem fire comes four months after the catastrophic incident that occurred at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora on December 6, 2025, where 25 people died. The 'Birch' incident was caused by the suspected use of indoor fireworks and further aggravated by the highly flammable decor of the nightclub and has led to an aggressive crackdown on safety violations throughout the state of Goa.

Since these events happened consecutively, the pressure is being put on the government of Goa to increase the number of fire safety audits.

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