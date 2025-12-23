IMD Issues Dense Fog Alert Till Dec 27: North India Cold Wave Intensifies Ahead Of Christmas | Check Forecast

The cold wave in North India has intensified further, and dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue unabated till December 27, according to an alert by the India Meteorological Department. Northern India experienced a “grey Tuesday” as the visual conditions became hazardous due to reduced visibility in most of India.

Although the lowest temperatures continue to be somewhat above normal, the conditions for a "cold day," in which the temperatures during the daytime continue to remain well below the normals, have made the outside environment feel very chilly.

Delhi Weather: Christmas Day Forecast

The national capital is preparing for a cold holiday week. Residents can look forward to foggy mornings throughout the Christmas festivities.

Temperature Range: Maximum temperatures will remain around 16 degree to 18 degree, and minimum temperatures are likely to vary from 8 degree to 11 degree.

Christmas Week Forecast: The weather forecast for Christmas Day, December 25, remains somewhat uncertain as per reliable sources. It will be "near-normal" with partly clear skies, and shallow fog can be expected in the early morning hours.

Peak Fog Alert: Dense fog is expected to affect Delhi, Haryana, and the Chandigarh region the most from December 24 to 27, especially during late night and early morning hours.

Regional Alerts: Fog Alert/Cold Wave Alert

The IMD has extended its alerts concerning fog and cold weather to a massive section of the Indo-Gangetic Plains and Central India.

Dense Fog Zones: Certain areas of Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Jharkhand are on alert for the next 72 hours.

Cold Day Conditions: Bihar is expected to see severe cold day conditions today. The date is December 23.

Punjab & Haryana: Notwithstanding night temperatures that have been higher than average (Amritsar has reported 9.7 degree, 6 degree celsius above average), the "dry cold" and absence of sunlight have maintained the region under the grip of a severe cold spell.

Himalaya Alerts: Snow And Yellow Warnings

The higher Himalayan regions are witnessing active conditions because of the newly formed Western Disturbance.

Himachal Pradesh: Dense fog: Yellow warning is given for Bilaspur, Una, and Balh valley until December 26. High reaches, such as Lahaul & Spiti, have reported minimum temperatures as low as -5.7 degree celsius.

Next Weather: Scattered light to moderate rainfall/snow is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on the 28th of December.

Kashmir's 'Chillai Kalan': The Kashmir Valley has moved into its most harsh and longest winter phase called 'Chillai Kalan', beginning on December 21. Even as the rains make their presence felt in Srinagar for the first time, Gulmarg is set to be clothed in snow.

Safety Advisory For Travelers

With zero visibility reported in several cities like Agra, Ambala, and Amritsar this morning, the government has advised the following:

Transport: Check the status of flights and trains very often; more than 100 flights have witnessed delays at Delhi airport.

Driving: Make use of fog lights while driving on an expressway to evade pile-ups. Health - Avoid being out during peak cold periods, especially for those with respiratory diseases, as thick fog retains pollutants.

