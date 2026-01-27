Cold wave alert Jan 28: North India braced for frost and sub-zero winds after snowfall

North and central India are expected to experience a sharp fall in temperatures on Wednesday, January 28, as the "after-effects" of the active Western Disturbance make way for cold waves from the Himalayas. Although the snowfall has reached its peak, weather analysts have warned that the "after-effects" of the snowfall will bring a severe cold wave to the region.

"The sub-zero moisture from the Himalayas will bring life-threatening cold and agricultural risks to several states," says Devendra Tripathi, founder of Mausam Tak.

The 'frost threat': Agriculture at risk

While the skies are expected to clear, the threat of ground frost looms large. This process, where dew freezes on the ground, is likely to affect agricultural production in:

Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR

Western Uttar Pradesh

Northern and Western Rajasthan

Farmers in these regions have been advised to take necessary precautions, as ground frost can cause extensive damage to mustard and vegetable crops.

Snow in isolated areas; light rain in the east

Though the strength of the Western Disturbance is gradually decreasing, light snowfall may continue in isolated areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

In the plains, the lingering moisture may cause light, patchy rain in a particular belt, including:

Uttar Pradesh : From Bareilly and Agra to Ayodhya and Gorakhpur.

: From Bareilly and Agra to Ayodhya and Gorakhpur. Bihar : Western parts and some areas of Patna.

: Western parts and some areas of Patna. Madhya Pradesh: Isolated areas in the northeastern part of the state.

Cold winds sweep central and western India

The actual effect on Wednesday will be the "northerly chill" or the cold winds blowing from the snow-covered Himalayas. These winds will cause a significant drop in temperature in:

Gujarat & Maharashtra: Extreme temperature drops forecast in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar.

Madhya Pradesh: Increasing winter conditions in Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Rewa.

By late Wednesday evening, this chill is likely to shift further east to Ranchi and Patna, making January 28 one of the coldest days of the ongoing winter season.

