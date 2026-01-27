Cold wave alert Jan 28: North India braced for frost and sub-zero winds after snowfall
North and Central India face a severe cold wave on Jan 28. Experts warn of ground frost in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan following Himalayan snow. Get the latest weather forecast.
Trending Photos
North and central India are expected to experience a sharp fall in temperatures on Wednesday, January 28, as the "after-effects" of the active Western Disturbance make way for cold waves from the Himalayas. Although the snowfall has reached its peak, weather analysts have warned that the "after-effects" of the snowfall will bring a severe cold wave to the region.
"The sub-zero moisture from the Himalayas will bring life-threatening cold and agricultural risks to several states," says Devendra Tripathi, founder of Mausam Tak.
The 'frost threat': Agriculture at risk
While the skies are expected to clear, the threat of ground frost looms large. This process, where dew freezes on the ground, is likely to affect agricultural production in:
- Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR
- Western Uttar Pradesh
- Northern and Western Rajasthan
Farmers in these regions have been advised to take necessary precautions, as ground frost can cause extensive damage to mustard and vegetable crops.
Snow in isolated areas; light rain in the east
Though the strength of the Western Disturbance is gradually decreasing, light snowfall may continue in isolated areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
In the plains, the lingering moisture may cause light, patchy rain in a particular belt, including:
- Uttar Pradesh: From Bareilly and Agra to Ayodhya and Gorakhpur.
- Bihar: Western parts and some areas of Patna.
- Madhya Pradesh: Isolated areas in the northeastern part of the state.
Cold winds sweep central and western India
The actual effect on Wednesday will be the "northerly chill" or the cold winds blowing from the snow-covered Himalayas. These winds will cause a significant drop in temperature in:
Gujarat & Maharashtra: Extreme temperature drops forecast in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar.
Madhya Pradesh: Increasing winter conditions in Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Rewa.
By late Wednesday evening, this chill is likely to shift further east to Ranchi and Patna, making January 28 one of the coldest days of the ongoing winter season.
ALSO READ | 'From zero gravity to full falooda': Astronaut Sunita Williams wins hearts at Kerala dessert shop | VIRAL VIDEO
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv