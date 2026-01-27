Advertisement
NewsIndiaCold wave alert Jan 28: North India braced for frost and sub-zero winds after snowfall
COLD WAVE NORTH INDIA

Cold wave alert Jan 28: North India braced for frost and sub-zero winds after snowfall

North and Central India face a severe cold wave on Jan 28. Experts warn of ground frost in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan following Himalayan snow. Get the latest weather forecast.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cold wave alert Jan 28: North India braced for frost and sub-zero winds after snowfallPeople warm themselves around a bonfire on a roadside amid cold weather conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

North and central India are expected to experience a sharp fall in temperatures on Wednesday, January 28, as the "after-effects" of the active Western Disturbance make way for cold waves from the Himalayas. Although the snowfall has reached its peak, weather analysts have warned that the "after-effects" of the snowfall will bring a severe cold wave to the region.

"The sub-zero moisture from the Himalayas will bring life-threatening cold and agricultural risks to several states," says Devendra Tripathi, founder of Mausam Tak.

The 'frost threat': Agriculture at risk

While the skies are expected to clear, the threat of ground frost looms large. This process, where dew freezes on the ground, is likely to affect agricultural production in:

  • Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR
  • Western Uttar Pradesh
  • Northern and Western Rajasthan

Farmers in these regions have been advised to take necessary precautions, as ground frost can cause extensive damage to mustard and vegetable crops.

Snow in isolated areas; light rain in the east

Though the strength of the Western Disturbance is gradually decreasing, light snowfall may continue in isolated areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

In the plains, the lingering moisture may cause light, patchy rain in a particular belt, including:

  • Uttar Pradesh: From Bareilly and Agra to Ayodhya and Gorakhpur.
  • Bihar: Western parts and some areas of Patna.
  • Madhya Pradesh: Isolated areas in the northeastern part of the state.

Cold winds sweep central and western India

The actual effect on Wednesday will be the "northerly chill" or the cold winds blowing from the snow-covered Himalayas. These winds will cause a significant drop in temperature in:

Gujarat & Maharashtra: Extreme temperature drops forecast in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar.

Madhya Pradesh: Increasing winter conditions in Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Rewa.

By late Wednesday evening, this chill is likely to shift further east to Ranchi and Patna, making January 28 one of the coldest days of the ongoing winter season.

