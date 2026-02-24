Advertisement
NewsIndiaEarly summer alert: Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana sizzle as temperatures hit record highs; rain expected near Holi
DELHI TEMPERATURE

Early summer alert: Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana sizzle as temperatures hit record highs; rain expected near Holi

Is winter over? Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana sizzle as February temperatures hit 31°C. Skymet and IMD warn of an early pre-monsoon shift. See when the heat will break and the Holi 2026 rain forecast.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Early summer alert: Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana sizzle as temperatures hit record highs; rain expected near HoliPeople cover their faces with scarves to protect themselves from the scorching heat on a hot summer day. (Photo: IANS)

North India is experiencing a significant shift in weather, with summer-like conditions arriving early. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Skymet Weather report that the pre-monsoon season has started sooner than usual. Temperatures in the northern plains are already reaching double digits at night.

Normally, the region enjoys a lingering "pink cold" until early March. However, temperatures are already rising across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Delhi heat: Mercury crosses 30°C in February

The national capital is seeing an unusually warm February. On Monday, February 23, 2026, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5°C, about 5 degrees above the seasonal average.

Previous high: This follows a peak of 31.6°C recorded earlier on February 16, marking the hottest day of the year so far.

Forecast: Temperatures are expected to stay between 31°C and 33°C for the rest of the month, which could challenge historical records.

Rajasthan and Punjab: Minimum temperatures surge

The warming trend is also affecting nighttime temperatures, which have risen sharply across the Northwest:

Rajasthan: Western areas report lows of 15°C to 19°C, temperatures usually seen in late March.

Haryana: Southern districts near the Rajasthan border have recorded minimums between 11°C and 14°C.

Punjab: Some areas remain slightly cooler at 10°C, but the overall trend is rising as dry, northwesterly winds dominate the region.

The Holi forecast: When will it rain?

Relief from the heat may not arrive until around Holi, celebrated on March 4, 2026. Meteorologists expect a new Western Disturbance to develop during the first week of March.

Pre-monsoon signs: Experts note that the current dry conditions and strong lower-level winds are classic signs of an early pre-monsoon transition.

Impact: The upcoming weather system near Holi is expected to mainly affect the hilly regions of the Himalayas. It may also bring some isolated cloud cover or light showers to the plains, offering a brief break from the heat.

ALSO READUP weather update: Varanasi hits 31.5°C as summer arrives early; no rain alert for Holi 2026

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

