Early summer alert: Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana sizzle as temperatures hit record highs; rain expected near Holi

North India is experiencing a significant shift in weather, with summer-like conditions arriving early. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Skymet Weather report that the pre-monsoon season has started sooner than usual. Temperatures in the northern plains are already reaching double digits at night.

Normally, the region enjoys a lingering "pink cold" until early March. However, temperatures are already rising across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Delhi heat: Mercury crosses 30°C in February

The national capital is seeing an unusually warm February. On Monday, February 23, 2026, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5°C, about 5 degrees above the seasonal average.

Previous high: This follows a peak of 31.6°C recorded earlier on February 16, marking the hottest day of the year so far.

Forecast: Temperatures are expected to stay between 31°C and 33°C for the rest of the month, which could challenge historical records.

Rajasthan and Punjab: Minimum temperatures surge

The warming trend is also affecting nighttime temperatures, which have risen sharply across the Northwest:

Rajasthan: Western areas report lows of 15°C to 19°C, temperatures usually seen in late March.

Haryana: Southern districts near the Rajasthan border have recorded minimums between 11°C and 14°C.

Punjab: Some areas remain slightly cooler at 10°C, but the overall trend is rising as dry, northwesterly winds dominate the region.

The Holi forecast: When will it rain?

Relief from the heat may not arrive until around Holi, celebrated on March 4, 2026. Meteorologists expect a new Western Disturbance to develop during the first week of March.

Pre-monsoon signs: Experts note that the current dry conditions and strong lower-level winds are classic signs of an early pre-monsoon transition.

Impact: The upcoming weather system near Holi is expected to mainly affect the hilly regions of the Himalayas. It may also bring some isolated cloud cover or light showers to the plains, offering a brief break from the heat.

