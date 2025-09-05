Torrent and continuous rain has paralysed life in North India. Heavy showers and floods have wreaked havoc from Kashmir to Delhi, disrupting life on a large scale, closing educational institutions, paralysing businesses, and badly hitting road and rail links. Landslides and swelling river levels add to the crisis, with the Yamuna River in Delhi still above the danger mark.

Himachal Pradesh Confronts Accumulating Calamity And Devastation

In Himachal Pradesh, which is already struggling with natural disasters during this monsoon season, a landslide in the Kullu district on Thursday caused two houses to collapse, killing one and trapping six others under the debris. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were able to pull out three people, but steady rain is making search efforts difficult.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Search and rescue operations underway as landslide hits Kullu district. The debris fell on houses. People feared trapped.



(Visuals from a residential area in the Akhara Bazar) pic.twitter.com/OtUBhkaI7C — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

A total of 1,292 roads in the state are closed, with Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla being the most affected districts, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). Since June 20, the date the monsoon arrived in the state, Himachal has seen a whopping 95 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 127 major landslides. Rain-related accidents and mishaps have left a minimum of 343 people dead, and the state has lost an estimated ₹3,690 crore. A warning has been sounded by the local meteorological department for further thunderstorms and lightning over the weekend.

Kashmir Cut Off As Landslides Wreck Highways

The Kashmir Valley has been cut off from the rest of India as intense rain and landslides have made all major road networks unreliable. The critical Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) is one of the several roads blocked, with over 3,500 vehicles stuck between Kashmir and Kathua since August 26. Railway connectivity in the Jammu division has also been shut for nine days because of widespread damage to tracks. The Batote-Doda-Kishtwar and Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highways are closed as well, adding to the breakdown in communication in the region.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Houses destroyed in wards number 6 and 7 of Sulghar Panchayat following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the Udhampur district. pic.twitter.com/VwPc2SRdMr — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

Delhi's Flood Crisis Persists

In Delhi, the water level in Yamuna River has come to stabilise but still remains a big issue. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge read 207.40 meters as of Thursday night, far above the danger mark. Low-lying regions have been flooded by the waters, moving as far as the Delhi Secretariat and Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Temple close to Kashmiri Gate. More than 10,000 residents of flood-hit areas have been shifted to relief camps and permanent shelters.

#WATCH | Delhi | Drone visuals from Loha Pul, where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall.



Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations as a preventive measure.… pic.twitter.com/PW8YnULo2b — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

The flood has also created massive traffic jams throughout the city, in addition to its troubles for citizens already dealing with waterlogging from the rains.

Punjab And Haryana Experience Historic Floods

Punjab is fighting its worst flood tragedy in three decades, with rivers such as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi overflowing and creating havoc. The floods have taken 37 lives, left over 3.55 lakh people affected, and ruined crops on more than 1.75 lakh hectares. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan traveled to the affected districts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur to measure the damage. As a response to the crisis, Punjab extended school and college holidays up to September 7.

#WATCH | Punjab: NDRF rescues people from flood-affected areas of the Fazilka District. pic.twitter.com/mNMEoHwcHO — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

Haryana, its neighboring state, is also on high alert, with officials ordered to have swift water drainage and a continuous supply of drinking water throughout the state.

