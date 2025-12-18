North India Fog Crisis: IMD Issues Red Alert For UP, 16 States Blanketed; Delhi AQI Hits 400 With Strict 'No PUC, No Fuel' Rule

A thick blanket of fog settled in Northern India on Thursday morning, causing chaos to life in the region. With all means of travel affected, including land transport, trains, and flights, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert in Uttar Pradesh along with other warnings in 15 other states.

The visibility was at a near-zero level in many areas, leading to vehicles moving at a crawl on the roads. The intensity of the weather was experienced on Wednesday itself in Lucknow, where a cricket match was abandoned due to the dense fog.

Red Alert Issued in Uttar Pradesh; Entire 16-State Region Under Haze

The IMD has indicated critical conditions all over a major portion of our nation. As per their update, "Dense to Very Dense fog" is expected to prevail over:

Red Alert Zone : Entire state of Uttar Pradesh.

: Entire state of Uttar Pradesh. Northern/Eastern Belt : Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Bihar

: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Bihar Northeast Regions: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur,

An Orange Alert has been specifically issued for the areas of Punjab and Haryana, where the visibility is likely to reduce to less than 50 meters.

Cold Wave and Thunderstorm Warnings

Meanwhile, the North is struggling with fog; other parts of the country are dealing with extreme temperature changes and rainfall:

Cold Wave: Warning has been issued for Western Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand as a cold wave, as temperatures are plummeting.

Southern Activity: The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Delh​i's Twin Crises: Smog Meets Toxic Air

In the national capital, the weather emergency is compounded by the pollution emergency. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is stuck close to the 400 level (Severe) in the majority of the zones.

In an attempt to counter this situation, the administration has enforced strict GRAP-4 (Graded Response Action Plan) regulations:

Strict Fuel Norms: In a major move, petrol as well as diesel fuel will not be supplied in fuel stations to any vehicle that doesn’t have the valid PUC certificate.

Visibility Issues: Delhi commuters observed a reduction in visibility to below 100 meters during the peak morning hours, causing heavy traffic congestion.

Vital Road Safety Rules For Commuters

The government has been encouraging citizens to remain extremely cautious during the “Peak Fog” period: Drive Slow: Leave enough space and drive slowly. Fog lights: The fog lights should be used, and high beams should not be used since the beams might reflect, further reducing vision.

Road Signs: Familiarise yourself with Postpone Non-Essential Travel

Avoid taking long-distance drives during late evenings and early morning hours. Stay Updated: Check the schedule for the flight and train before leaving, as there are likely to be delays.

