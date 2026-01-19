North India Grapples With Cold Wave: IMD Issues 'Dense Fog' Alert For Delhi, Flights Affected Amid 'Severe' AQI | Weather Report

Weather Alert: Large parts of North India continued to reel under an intense cold wave on Monday morning as dense fog reduced visibility across several regions. The conditions prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘dense fog’ alert for Delhi.

The adverse weather conditions in the national capital have also disrupted flight operations at the airport, while air quality remained ‘severe’.

Delhi AQI Today

A thick layer of fog was witnessed in the national capital as AQI in the ITO area was recorded at '434' in the 'severe' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

These conditions persist as authorities have implemented restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to ANI, as cold waves gripped the region, a few flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to fog.

The combined impact of severe air pollution, dense fog, and cold wave conditions has raised health concerns for citizens. With the current conditions, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

North India Cold Wave

Thick fog covered Behror in Rajasthan with cold winds, and it significantly reduced the visibility. The weather department has predicted rain over the next two to three days, as per IANS.

On the other hand, ANI reported on Sunday evening that in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, residents lit bonfires to warm themselves as the IMD forecasted minimum temperatures to drop to 8 degrees Celsius. The cold wave also affected Agra, where a thin layer of fog engulfed the Taj Mahal.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, the cold wave persists in villages and hilly areas of Anantnag, with temperatures dropping to sub-zero levels.

(with agencies' inputs)