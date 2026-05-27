Nautapa's reign weakens: IMD predicts sudden thunderstorms to crash peak 45°C summer temperatures

Weather update: North India continues to be hit by the ongoing heatwave, with temperatures oscillating around 43°C – 45°C over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. High alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) owing to concurrently rising night temperatures causing the 'Warm Night' phenomenon.

However, experts have assured that there is going to be relief from the heat soon enough. An incoming weather system is expected to bring about a drastic 6°C – 8°C temperature fall in northern India from May 29 onwards.

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Orange alert for Delhi NCR as 'Nautapa' reaches its peak

An Orange Alert is in place over the national capital region till the end of May. Current maximum temperatures are exceeding seasonal averages, while night temperatures continue to remain high at 29°C – 32°C.

Experts point out that the present extreme weather condition is coinciding with the Nautapa season, a nine-day period marking the maximum summer of the year during late May and early June when solar radiation is highest, occasionally raising mainland temperatures to near 50°C. Citizens are strongly advised not to venture outside, especially during peak afternoon times.

Fresh western disturbance to trigger thunderstorms and dust storms

This scorching atmospheric heating will come to an end on the night of May 28 with the emergence of a new Western Disturbance. As a result, the wind pattern in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh would be changed from May 29 to May 31.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms, isolated light to moderate rain showers, and dust storms with strong gusty winds of 50-60 km/hr would occur in those regions. This will definitely end the heatwave conditions and relieve the locals significantly.

Diversified weather extremes across India as central India fights heatwave and northeast faces flooding

While North India waits for the relief from its hot conditions, some extreme weather phenomena are occurring elsewhere in the country:

The heat belt: Heatwaves continue in East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. High humidity conditions continue along the coastal regions of West Bengal, Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat.

Northeast monsoon floods: In stark contrast to the above situation, Northeastern India is witnessing torrential rains. An Orange Alert is valid for Assam and Meghalaya, where places such as Cherrapunji and Agartala are witnessing extreme rains, which will possibly result in waterlogging and flash floods in these low-lying urban regions.

Southwest monsoon on track

In Southern India, more rains and thunderstorms are forecast to continue in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, wherein Yellow Alerts for rains are currently valid over some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Moreover, squalls over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal have led the central authorities to warn fisherfolk against entering seas. Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon is continuing its normal progress.

According to the IMD, the monsoon currents would proceed to cover the remainder of the South Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea within the coming days. This is indicative that Indian farmers need to start preparing their lands for the ensuing Kharif crop season.

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