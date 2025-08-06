EXPLAINED: Why Uttarakhand, Himachal, J&K, And UP Are Witnessing Relentless Heavy Rains?
Know the science behind the relentless heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Himachal, J&K, and UP. Read how the monsoon trough and western disturbance are causing floods and landslides.
Trending Photos
Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and sections of Uttar Pradesh are witnessing an intense phase of heavy rain, a process caused by a highly complex combination of atmospheric forces associated with the prevailing monsoon system. Meteorologists link this increased downpour mainly to the current location of the Monsoon Trough and its interaction with a Western Disturbance (WD).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv