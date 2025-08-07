Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Himachal: Monsoon Havoc Leaves Trail of Destruction Across North India | Check Full Forecast

Prolonged and sudden cloudburst incidents have brought widespread destruction to various regions of North India. As grim visuals emerge from the ground reports of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh, the impact looks like nothing less than a natural disaster where villages, towns, roads, bridges, farmlands, and even government buildings are getting devastated. All attempts at rescue operations are underway as the state authorities are combating this unforgiving weather.

Uttarakhand: Mountains Under Assault

Kotdwar – The National Highway 121 has been totally washed away due to floods in the Kalghadi stream (nala) on the Kotdwar-Thalisain road, disrupting connectivity between Pabo and Paithani. Heavy rainfall has also laid waste to crops in many fields. In Phaludwari village, a cloudburst totally destroyed one house, although animals from some cowsheds were moved to safety.

Pauri – Two women have lost their lives due to continuous rain. One woman died as she was buried under rubble in the Buransi village, and efforts are on to find another. Five Nepali workers have been washed away separately in Bankura village, Thalisain tehsil.

Joshimath – A huge landslide has covered the Badrinath Highway at Jogidhara, leaving thousands of pilgrims stuck. In Joshimath's Narsingh Mandir Ward, subsidence of land caused the wall protecting the area to collapse, injuring two shops. Landslides occur on this site during the monsoon season every year, but safety measures have not yet been put in place.

Rudraprayag – The pilgrimages to Kedarnath and Madhyamaheshwar Dham have been halted by the administration till August 8 as a precautionary measure against the danger of falling boulders on trekking trails.

Haridwar – The Ganges River has breached 294.30 meters, breaking the danger mark. Public announcements at ghats are being made by the administration to caution devotees against approaching the flooded river.

Udham Singh Nagar – Houses in Chakarpur, Indira Colony, and Rajiv Colony of Bajpur have been flooded. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by administration, NDRF, and SDRF personnel.

Himachal Pradesh: Roads Blocked By Landslides, Trees Uprooted

Shimla – Incessant rains have resulted in the closure of 613 roads, out of which 4 National Highways are among them. As many as 448 houses were completely destroyed, while electricity and water supply chains are badly affected. A total of 194 deaths have occurred so far in the state from monsoon-related reasons.

Uttar Pradesh: Flood Warnings And Ground Situations

Shahjahanpur – Dam water releases have resulted in a sudden surge in the levels of water in the Garra and Khannaut rivers. Police and relief troops are put on high alert, with 120 localities and villages in 13 police station zones at the risk of floods.

Meerut – Swelling water levels in the Ganga River in the Khadar area of Hastinapur are at risk of flooding several villages. An alert has been sounded by the administration.

Prayagraj – Low-lying regions are inundated as the Ganga and Yamuna rivers overflow, compelling residents to move to the rooftops for refuge. One viral video depicts a family fashioning a path with a ladder from their roof to an adjacent home.

Kanpur – In the midst of the somber reports of rain and flooding, comes the heartwarming development of the successful rejuvenation and restoration of the Noon River to its flowing conditions under the "One District-One River" mission.

Bihar: The Ferocious Face Of The Ganga

Munger – The Ganga River's water level is increasing at a fast pace, flooding villages in areas such as Sadar, Jamalpur, and Asarganj. Munger-Begusarai link road is two feet under water.

Bhagalpur – Waters from the Ganga have flooded PG hostel, necessitating the evacuation of female students. Students were photographed departing the hostel with their luggage for two days in a row.

Chapra – A government primary school is fully submerged in floodwaters, severely affecting children's schooling.

Buxar – The Ramdas Rai OP Police Station is flooded by floodwaters, with several police vehicles submerged as well.

