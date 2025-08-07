Delhi On Alert: Yamuna Breaches Warning Level As North India Faces Widespread Monsoon Floods, Fatalities

The Yamuna River in Delhi breached its warning level, standing at 204.79 meters at 7 AM on Thursday, August 7, a season's high. A warning has been sounded for a flood-like situation as relentless monsoon rains pound various regions of the country, driving river levels to alarming levels.

The water level of the Yamuna has increased due to heavy rainfall during a phase of continuous showers that already resulted in extensive flooding and waterlogging.

North Indian Rivers Swell

Heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh has triggered a flood situation in Prayagraj district, causing everyday life to be critically disrupted due to widespread waterlogging and overflowing drains.

All the way downstream, the Ganga River at Varanasi is also witnessing a steady escalation in its water level. The river was at 69.98 meters as of Saturday, perilously near its danger level of 71.26 meters, due to incessant rains from the hills to the plains. The floodwaters have already overspread some areas of Tulsi Ghat at Varanasi, leading officials to prohibit all boat operations on the Ganga as a precautionary measure.

The Ganga has swelled tremendously in Rishikesh, with water seen reaching the idol of Lord Shiva at Aarti Sthal of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, a grim sign of the increased current.

Himachal Pradesh Devastation Mounts

While that was happening, Himachal Pradesh continued to suffer from the fury of the monsoon. According to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the state has so far reported 199 deaths and an aggregate financial loss of more than ₹1905.5 crore (nearly USD 229 million) between June 20 and August 6, 2025, during the monsoon.

Of the 199 deaths, 108 were reported as direct rain-related disaster causalities due to landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocutions. The other 91 were road accidents during the same duration, indicating the hazardous travel environment.