/North India weather update: Heavy rain alert for Delhi-NCR, UP & Punjab on August 11–12 as dual weather systems merge

Intense monsoon rains are expected over North India on August 11 & 12, owing to the merging of a low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh with an active Western Disturbance.
Heavy rains forecast over Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan & Himachal Pradesh – IMD
Multiple weather systems cause surges in rainfall.
This particular weather spell can be attributed to the simultaneous occurrence of multiple atmospheric systems in north and central India.
Shift in low pressure: There is a low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh, which comes with a cyclonic circulation that reaches up to 5.8 km and is shifting to northern Madhya Pradesh.
Fresh Bay of Bengal cyclonic circulation: A cyclonic circulation in the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to develop a new low pressure around August 12.
Active monsoon trough: The active monsoon trough continues to lie to the south of its usual position, thereby pulling the moisture right into northern plains.
An upper-level Western Disturbance is hovering over northwest India and is interacting with incoming tropical moisture.
The clash between the mid-latitude Western Disturbance and low-pressure monsoon flow would lead to quick cloud formation in Delhi-NCR, western UP, and eastern Rajasthan in the next 48 hours.
Landslide alert for hill states; atmospheric shear increases threat of cloudbursts and thunderstorms.
A small cyclonic circulation in southeastern Himachal Pradesh increases the danger of flash floods, landslides, and disruption of traffic on hilly routes.
Meanwhile, an atmospheric shear zone around 22°N latitude through central India is changing wind systems to provide a further boost for cloudbursts and thunderstorms.
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