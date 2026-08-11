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North India weather update: Heavy rain alert for Delhi-NCR, UP & Punjab on August 11–12 as dual weather systems merge

North India is braced for an intense spell of monsoon activity on August 11 and 12. Driven by a low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh interacting with an incoming Western Disturbance, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
North India weather update: Heavy rain alert for Delhi-NCR, UP & Punjab on August 11–12 as dual weather systems merge
Image Credit: Commuters make their way along a road amid rain. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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North India weather update: Heavy rain alert for Delhi-NCR, UP & Punjab on August 11–12 as dual weather systems merge
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