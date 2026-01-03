North India Shivers Under Cold Wave As IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns For Dense Fog In Several States
IMD has issued a red alert for parts of North India amid severe cold wave conditions, with dense fog warnings across multiple states, while Delhi remains cold and foggy on January 3–4.
As North India witnesses cold wave–like conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab. A yellow alert has also been issued for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and several other states. Alerts are also in place for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Bihar.
According to the IMD, dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal and Sikkim.
Delhi Weather Update | January 3–4, 2026
Cold conditions continue in the national capital. On January 3, 2026, Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature between 17–19 degrees Celsius and a minimum between 6–8 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert. The sky will remain mainly clear, but moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations is likely during the morning hours.
Similar weather conditions are set to prevail on January 4, 2026. The maximum temperature may rise to around 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will remain between 6–8 degrees Celsius. The sky will stay mostly clear, with moderate to dense fog in the morning, which may impact visibility and traffic.
