North India to get 'above normal' rainfall, 'normal' for central India, southern peninsula, predicts IMD

New Delhi: North India is likely to get above normal rainfall this year contrast with central India and the southern peninsula, which is most likely to receive normal rainfall (June 1). The weather forecast agency added that east and northeast India are likely to receive less rainfall than other parts of the country.

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Monday on its normal onset date as the southern state has been receiving widespread rainfall since last 48 hours.

The country receives 75 per cent of its rainfall from the southwest monsoon from June to September. It is not only crucial for farming in the country, but also for replenishing the reservoirs, and more importantly to the economy which is still largely dependent on agriculture.

"Overall, the country will receive normal precipitation with a Long Period Average of 102 per cent with an error margin of plus or minus 4 per cent," PTI quoted M Rajeevan, secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences as saying. He added that there is 41 per cent possibility that the country will receive normal rainfall and just five per cent possibility of deficient rainfall.

The monthly rainfall over the country as whole is likely to be 103 per cent of its LPA during July and 97 per cent of LPA during August with a model error of plus or minus 9 per cent.