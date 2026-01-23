North India turns white as heavy snowfall grips hills, IMD issues fresh alert

Several North Indian towns turned white on Friday as hilly regions were covered with a thick blanket of snow. Ending a four-month-long dry spell, Himachal Pradesh received widespread rain and snowfall, bringing a surge in tourist activity and much-needed relief to the state’s parched apple orchards. However, the fresh spell of precipitation also led to disruptions in essential services across the region.

The state capital, Shimla, witnessed its first snowfall of the season, while higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu-Manali, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur districts were also blanketed in snow. In Jammu and Kashmir, Banihal town in Ramban district experienced the season’s first heavy snowfall. Meanwhile, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta Hills was covered in fresh snow, leading to the temporary suspension of the yatra.

Himachal Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert for widespread snowfall and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, warning of continued disruption to daily life as commuters face severe problems due to slippery roads, traffic jams, and fuel shortages.

According to the IMD, a new Western Disturbance is set to impact the state on January 26, bringing multiple spells of moderate to heavy snowfall and snowstorms in several districts over the next few days.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist, IMD Himachal Pradesh, said the Western Disturbance had already become active across the state since late last night, resulting in rain and snowfall in several regions.

Tourist Reaction

Tourists expressed excitement as snowfall transformed hill towns into winter wonderlands. In Banihal, Jammu and Kashmir, a tourist said they had planned their visit specifically to experience snowfall and encouraged others to visit the region to enjoy the scenic beauty.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Tourists rejoice, and a couple celebrates with a dance as Shimla receives heavy snowfall



Meanwhile, in Shimla, a tourist from Saharanpur shared that they had been staying in the hill town for the past seven days in anticipation of snowfall. The tourist told ANI, "I have been staying in Shimla for the last 7 days waiting for this day to see snowfall. This is Shimla's first snowfall, and the city looks beautiful."

