/North India weather update: Chill in the air across Delhi-NCR and UP as IMD issues rain alert for 23 states

The night showers and winds have made Delhi-NCR witness a chilly morning of Tuesday, making people wear light clothes as they leave home. According to IMD, there will be cloudy skies with isolated showers during the day, with maximum temperatures being around 31 degrees celsius and the minimum temperatures being around 20 degrees Celsius. Although there will be warmth in the daytime due to sunshine, there will still be a coolness in early mornings and evenings.