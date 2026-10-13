/North India weather update: Chill in the air across Delhi-NCR and UP as IMD issues rain alert for 23 states

North India is experiencing a drastic reduction in nighttime temperatures because of rain, which has made people experience the winter season. This has resulted in reduced usage of air conditioners and ceiling fans. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the active weather systems have led to precipitation, thunderstorms, and strong winds over 23 states and UTs. This has helped reduce the effects of persistent humidity.
The night showers and winds have made Delhi-NCR witness a chilly morning of Tuesday, making people wear light clothes as they leave home. According to IMD, there will be cloudy skies with isolated showers during the day, with maximum temperatures being around 31 degrees celsius and the minimum temperatures being around 20 degrees Celsius. Although there will be warmth in the daytime due to sunshine, there will still be a coolness in early mornings and evenings.
Western Uttar Pradesh got relief from humid weather conditions due to rain and cool winds, leading to a fall in temperatures in districts such as Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat. IMD predicts that scattered showers will persist across western UP through October 16, while eastern districts can expect thunderstorms on October 15 and 16.
A new weather system has become active in Rajasthan, causing rains in northwestern and northern parts of the state. The Bikaner region and Shekhawati area are on guard for winds that can blow up to 30-40 km/h along with light to moderate rain during the next 3-4 days.
The withdrawal phase of active monsoon season, along with western disturbances, is responsible for heavy rainfall warnings in Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. Moderate rains are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand due to cold weather in the mountains. At the same time, some showers with thunderstorms have been recorded in Tamil Nadu districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Madurai, and also in Puducherry.
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