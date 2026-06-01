Weather update: Rain brings heat relief to Delhi, Punjab & Haryana; Kedarnath Yatra suspended amid IMD alert

IMD weather update: There have been unexpected changes in weather conditions in some states in the northern region that have provided some relief to the hot summer season. Recently observed rainfall in various parts of Northern India such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab has resulted in the decrease in temperature.

As per the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this transition in the atmosphere will lead to cooling conditions in the upcoming four days in states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, with the occurrence of light to moderate rainfall and strong winds.

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Weather advisory for east and northeast India from June 1 to June 6

As the northwestern region experiences a cooling trend, the IMD has also announced a weather advisory for the eastern and northeastern part of India for the initial six days of June. Regions like West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha will see the following conditions from June 1 to June 6:

Occurrence of light to moderate rainfall.

Threatening thunderstorms and lightning.

Gusty winds.

Informed agriculturalists feel that this sudden rain with stormy winds might cause some damage to the seasonal fruits, which need to be harvested soon in these states.

Central India and western region to face dust storms and rain

While the shifting weather conditions are already prevailing in Northern and Northeastern parts of the country, the weather system is predicted to extend towards Central and Western India as well. According to meteorologists, scattered dust storms and rains are likely to affect East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from June 2 till June 4.

Moreover, some areas in Maharashtra and Gujarat are also forecasted to be facing similar turbulent weather conditions up until June 4.

Char Dham Yatra suspended due to severe weather warnings

Due to the shift in the weather system, the ongoing pilgrimage at Char Dham has become severely affected. On the basis of an IMD forecast for heavy rains and thunderstorms in the district of Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand, an Orange Alert was issued for the region.

In order to safeguard the pilgrims’ lives, an order suspending all pilgrims traveling through the Kedarnath track immediately followed.

Lastly, as per the final information on the national capital, although there is currently a drop in temperature levels, chances of further rainfall in the Delhi-NCR area are very slim.

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