/Himalayan snowfall triggers early winter chill across North India: Check IMD weather forecast and rain alerts

Unseasonal rain and snow across the mountain areas of North India, and cold downpours in the plains, have ushered in an early onset of winter. The afternoon temperature has dropped considerably, with people in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states changing from ceiling fans to light woolen clothes in the mornings and evenings.
Some high altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh have seen an unseasonal rain and snow spell, leading to snow fall in scenic tourist destinations of the state.
Areas affected by snow fall: There has been snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Kinnaur regions.
Thickness of snow fall: Areas like Koksar and Keylong saw snow fall to the thickness of 2-5 cm.
Chilly winds: The winds have been biting, as they blow from the snow covered peaks to the adjacent plains.
According to IMD, the cities of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad will have clouds in the sky and spells of light rain or drizzle.
Temperature range: The maximum temperature range is forecast to be around 29°C to 31°C, whereas the minimum will cool down to 18°C to 20°C.
Wind speeds: The wind speed is forecast to increase to 15 km/h in the morning and up to 18 km/h in the afternoon, increasing the chilly feeling in the morning hours.
Weather systems have caused heavy rains along with gusting winds in many other northern and central regions as well:
Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh: The eastern parts of Rajasthan have rain forecast with surface winds blowing at 30 to 40 km/h and strong gusts going up to 50 km/h. Meanwhile, scattered rain is predicted in western and eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh until October 18th.
Uttar Pradesh: Scattered rain is expected throughout the eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Eastern States: Cloudy conditions along with variations in temperatures are expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Orissa, and West Bengal due to the ongoing moisture intrusion.
While northern regions welcome winters, the southern peninsula is engulfed in monsoons and stormy weather.
Tamil Nadu & Karnataka: Heavy downpours are forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and South Interior Karnataka through October 18, with wind gusts touching 60 km/h.
Kerala & coastal regions: Kerala, Mahe, coastal Karnataka, and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remain on alert for lightning, thunder, and heavy localised flooding.
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