Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2935607https://zeenews.india.com/india/north-kashmir-three-terrorist-associates-arrested-with-arms-in-bandipora-uapa-case-registered-2935607.html
NewsIndia
BANDIPORA TERRORISTS

North Kashmir: Three Terrorist Associates Arrested With Arms In Bandipora; UAPA Case Registered

Joint forces apprehended three suspected terrorist associates with arms and ammunition in Bandipora, North Kashmir, on Tuesday night.

 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 12:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

North Kashmir: Three Terrorist Associates Arrested With Arms In Bandipora; UAPA Case Registered REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Joint forces including the army, police and CRPF on Tuesday late night apprehended three suspected terrorist's associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a joint Naka (checkpoint) operation in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

According to officials, the joint Naka was laid by personnel of the CRPF’s C/3 Battalion, 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Garoora triangle under the jurisdiction of Aragam Police Station. Three individuals approaching the checkpoint from the Chittey Bandi side turned back abruptly on spotting the naka party and attempted to flee.

Security forces immediately chased and apprehended all three. They were later identified as, Tariq Ahmad Dar, Bilal Ahmad Dar, and Mudassir Ahmad Lone.

All three are residents of Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora district.

Upon searching them, the forces claimed to have recovered a hand grenade and two AK-series magazines, each containing 10 live rounds.

A case has been registered under FIR number 39/2025 at Police Station Aragam under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 

The trio has been shifted to the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) Bandipora for further questioning and investigation.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK