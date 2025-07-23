North Kashmir: Three Terrorist Associates Arrested With Arms In Bandipora; UAPA Case Registered

Joint forces including the army, police and CRPF on Tuesday late night apprehended three suspected terrorist's associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a joint Naka (checkpoint) operation in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

According to officials, the joint Naka was laid by personnel of the CRPF’s C/3 Battalion, 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Garoora triangle under the jurisdiction of Aragam Police Station. Three individuals approaching the checkpoint from the Chittey Bandi side turned back abruptly on spotting the naka party and attempted to flee.

Security forces immediately chased and apprehended all three. They were later identified as, Tariq Ahmad Dar, Bilal Ahmad Dar, and Mudassir Ahmad Lone.

All three are residents of Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora district.

Upon searching them, the forces claimed to have recovered a hand grenade and two AK-series magazines, each containing 10 live rounds.

A case has been registered under FIR number 39/2025 at Police Station Aragam under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The trio has been shifted to the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) Bandipora for further questioning and investigation.