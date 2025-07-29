North Vs South: Unpacking The Surprising Lessons Delhi And Chennai Offer On Domestic Help

The debate engulfed the work ethic and attitudes, particularly among domestic workers between North and South India. A North Indian woman who recently moved to Delhi after spending four years in Chennai observed better professionalism in the southern city than in the national capital.

In a post on LinkedIn, Naina Pathak shared “what a tale of two regions taught her about work ethic and social mindset”.

‘Accountability’ In Chennai

“In Chennai, whether it was professionals or household help, I saw sincerity,” Naina said.

After spending four years in Chennai, Naina said, "Whether it was professionals or household help, I saw sincerity.” She shared that her maid’s day began at 6:30 AM, working in 5–6 homes until 1 PM, before heading to an MNC from 2 PM to 9 PM for cleaning duties.

“What amazed me was their honesty. On day one, she told me: ‘I’ll take two fixed leaves. If I take more, cut my salary.’ No drama — just accountability,” Naina wrote in a post.

She shared that whenever she accidentally wasted food in Chennai, her househelp would gently request to take it home instead of seeing it discarded, reflecting a deep respect for food.

“Once, when I wasted some food unintentionally, she gently said, ‘Akka, if you can’t finish something, give it to us. Don’t throw it away.’ That respect for food and values stayed with me,” Naina added.

‘Unannounced leaves’ in Delhi'

On the other hand, Naina stated that she hired six maids in just one year after moving to Delhi. She also expressed her frustration with the "constant unannounced leaves" taken by the househelp.

“Despite getting the salary they asked for, there were constant unannounced leaves,” she said.

“I got excuses — ‘someone died,’ ‘I fainted,’ ‘a relative is in hospital.’ It became routine,” Naina added.

On suggesting a ‘salary cut’ in Delhi, Naina noted that the househelp would get offended and react negatively. “Boundaries turn you into the villain. Even accepting leftover food was an issue, often rejected with ego,” she said.