Northeast: 30 Dead As Flash Floods, Heavy Rain, Landslides Wreak Havoc, Disrupt Normal Life

Around 30 people, including women and children, died in the northeast in the last two days due to landslides, house collapse, drowning and heavy rain-related calamities.

As reported by several media, out of the 30 victims, five were killed in Assam, seven in Arunachal Pradesh, six in Meghalaya, five each in Assam and Mizoram, and one each in Tripura and Nagaland.

In Arunachal Pradesh, seven people, including two women and two children, were killed in a massive landslide on National Highway-13 in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district amid heavy rains, as reported by IANS.

An official said that a vehicle carrying seven people was swept away by a massive landslide between the Bana-Seppa stretch of NH-13 in East Kameng district and plunged into a gorge, as reported by IANS.

In Assam, incessant rains have triggered landslides, killing five people in Kamrup Metropolitan district in the last 24 hours. Additionally, floods have impacted six districts, affecting more than 10,000 people.

In Mizoram, one individual died and another suffered injuries after a wall collapsed at Thuampui in Mizoram's Aizawl. In the Serchhip district, one person died, and three Myanmar refugees were killed due to house collapse in Vaphai village in Champhai district on Friday after incessant rains during the past 24 hours.

Following this, Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Lalnilawma said that the government plans provide ex gratia payments of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Six people, including an elderly woman and a child, were killed due to heavy rains in the last 24 hours in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the victims.

In Nagaland, a truck driver lost his life on Friday due to a rockfall on National Highway-29 at the Pagala Pahar area in Chumoukedima district, after rocks and sludge fell on the moving truck.

In Tripura, a 16-year-old boy named Tanmoy Debnath lost his life while fishing in a pond following continuous rainfall at Jirania in the West Tripura district on Friday.

Moderate to heavy rainfall, along with flash floods and landslides, have caused severe disruptions to road communications and severely impacted life in many districts of the northeastern states.

An advisory from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts moved nearly northwards and crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts, causing heavy rains in most northeastern states, as reported by IANS.

Due to flash floods, heavy rain, and landslides, all northeastern states have deployed numerous national and state disaster response teams, volunteers, and state security personnel to conduct rescue and relief efforts.