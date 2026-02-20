Indian railways adds new halt for northeast's 1st Vande Bharat express; check revised schedule
Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express (Train 22227/22228) adds a new halt at Gossaigaon Hat starting Feb 20, 2026. Check the updated 7-stop route, ticket prices, and travel time from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri.
Trending Photos
Indian Railways has revised the stoppage list for the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express, the first semi-high-speed train for Northeast India. To improve regional connectivity, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has added a new stop at Gossaigaon Hat station. The updated schedule, effective from February 20, 2026, increases the total number of stops to seven, making travel easier for passengers in the Lower Assam region.
New stoppage: Gossaigaon hat added to route
The blue-and-white train will now stop at seven stations between Guwahati and NJP. The addition of Gossaigaon Hat responds to demand from daily commuters and local traders. The new list of stops is as follows:
- Kamakhya
- Rangiya
- New Bongaigaon
- Kokrajhar
- Gossaigaon Hat (New Stoppage)
- New Alipurduar
- New Cooch Behar
Fastest connectivity: Distance and travel time
Covering a distance of 409 km, the Vande Bharat Express is the quickest travel option on this route, finishing the journey in 5 hours and 30 minutes. This service has greatly boosted tourism in the region, offering easy access to key sites like the Maa Kamakhya Temple, Kaziranga National Park, and Manas National Park.
Updated timings and schedule
The train runs six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. Passengers should note the current arrival and departure times:
- Train Number 22228: Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri
- Departure: 16:30 hrs
- Arrival: 22:00 hrs
- Train Number 22227: New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati
- Departure: 06:10 hrs
- Arrival: 11:40 hrs.
Coach configuration and facilities
The train operates with an eight-coach "mini" Vande Bharat rake, designed for high-demand regional routes.
- 7 AC Chair Car Coaches: Built for comfort with modular seats.
- 1 Executive AC Chair Car Coach: Features 180-degree rotating seats and extra legroom.
Onboard amenities include bio-vacuum toilets, GPS-based passenger information systems, and CCTV surveillance. This revision comes as Indian Railways expands its Vande Bharat network, including the recent launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the Guwahati–Kolkata route earlier this year.
ALSO READ | From scholars to slaves: Decoding the 119 Articles of the Taliban's new social hierarchy
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv