Indian railways adds new halt for northeast's 1st Vande Bharat express; check revised schedule

Indian Railways has revised the stoppage list for the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express, the first semi-high-speed train for Northeast India. To improve regional connectivity, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has added a new stop at Gossaigaon Hat station. The updated schedule, effective from February 20, 2026, increases the total number of stops to seven, making travel easier for passengers in the Lower Assam region.

New stoppage: Gossaigaon hat added to route

The blue-and-white train will now stop at seven stations between Guwahati and NJP. The addition of Gossaigaon Hat responds to demand from daily commuters and local traders. The new list of stops is as follows:

Kamakhya

Rangiya

New Bongaigaon

Kokrajhar

Gossaigaon Hat (New Stoppage)

New Alipurduar

New Cooch Behar

Fastest connectivity: Distance and travel time

Covering a distance of 409 km, the Vande Bharat Express is the quickest travel option on this route, finishing the journey in 5 hours and 30 minutes. This service has greatly boosted tourism in the region, offering easy access to key sites like the Maa Kamakhya Temple, Kaziranga National Park, and Manas National Park.

Updated timings and schedule

The train runs six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. Passengers should note the current arrival and departure times:

Train Number 22228: Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri

Departure: 16:30 hrs

Arrival: 22:00 hrs

Train Number 22227: New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati

Departure: 06:10 hrs

Arrival: 11:40 hrs.

Coach configuration and facilities

The train operates with an eight-coach "mini" Vande Bharat rake, designed for high-demand regional routes.

7 AC Chair Car Coaches : Built for comfort with modular seats.

: Built for comfort with modular seats. 1 Executive AC Chair Car Coach: Features 180-degree rotating seats and extra legroom.

Onboard amenities include bio-vacuum toilets, GPS-based passenger information systems, and CCTV surveillance. This revision comes as Indian Railways expands its Vande Bharat network, including the recent launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the Guwahati–Kolkata route earlier this year.

