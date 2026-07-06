Recalling the state’s railway journey, Saha said that although railway services were introduced in Tripura in 1964, substantial expansion did not take place for several decades. He noted that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had declared railway expansion in the Northeast a national project, which paved the way for the extension of rail connectivity from Dharmanagar to Kumarghat in 1990 and later up to Agartala in 2008.