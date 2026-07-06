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Northeast's first MEMU electric train to begin service linking Tripura and Assam

MEMU trains operate on electric traction, making them environmentally friendly, energy-efficient and more economical.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 07:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 07:16 AM IST
Northeast's first MEMU electric train to begin service linking Tripura and Assam
Image Credit: Indian Railways

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