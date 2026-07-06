Agartala/Guwahati: The commercial operation of the Northeast's first-ever Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service, connecting Tripura with southern Assam, will commence on Monday, marking a major milestone in railway modernisation and sustainable transportation in the region, officials said on Sunday. A senior Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said on Sunday night that the Agartala-Karimganj MEMU train would operate six days a week, except Sundays, providing faster, cleaner and more efficient rail connectivity between the two neighbouring states.
Marking a new chapter in Tripura's railway history, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday flagged off the MEMU electric train service from Agartala Railway Station and described it as a significant step towards strengthening rail infrastructure in the state. He attributed the rapid expansion of rail connectivity and infrastructure development in the Northeast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy.
The Chief Minister also said that the state government is planning to develop a double railway track network over the next few years, with preliminary work already underway. He further revealed that efforts are being made to introduce the high-speed Vande Bharat Express in Tripura to further enhance rail connectivity.
Recalling the state’s railway journey, Saha said that although railway services were introduced in Tripura in 1964, substantial expansion did not take place for several decades. He noted that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had declared railway expansion in the Northeast a national project, which paved the way for the extension of rail connectivity from Dharmanagar to Kumarghat in 1990 and later up to Agartala in 2008.
The Chief Minister said Tripura now has nearly 270 km of railway tracks and has witnessed the introduction of several long-distance train services connecting the state with different parts of the country. He added that with continued support from the Central government, railway infrastructure in the state is being upgraded, including the modernisation of Agartala Railway Station and the strengthening of passenger safety measures.
NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the MEMU train, equipped with modern passenger amenities, has a carrying capacity of around 3,600 passengers and connects Agartala with Karimganj in neighbouring Assam. He said the launch also marks the introduction of the first MEMU train service anywhere in the Northeast under the Northeast Frontier Railway.
According to NFR officials, the environment-friendly electric MEMU train is equipped with several modern passenger facilities, including LED lighting, 12 stainless steel coaches, bio-toilets, a GPS-based passenger information system displaying the next station and platform details, a public address system, CCTV surveillance and other advanced features.
Sharma said the development represents another significant milestone in NFR’s sustained efforts towards railway modernisation, sustainable transportation and enhanced passenger convenience following the rapid electrification of railway routes across the Northeastern region.
Describing the launch as a landmark achievement, the NFR CPRO said the first MEMU service in Tripura and the Northeast underscores NFR’s commitment to providing faster, cleaner and more efficient rail connectivity.
MEMU trains operate on electric traction, making them environmentally friendly, energy-efficient and more economical. They also offer superior acceleration and deceleration, enabling quicker station-to-station travel and reducing overall journey time on suburban and short-distance routes.
The new Agartala-Karimganj MEMU service would greatly benefit daily commuters, students, office-goers, traders and tourists by providing a reliable, comfortable and eco-friendly mode of transport between Tripura and adjoining areas of Assam.
It is expected to strengthen social and economic ties between the neighbouring states and contribute significantly to regional development.
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