/Northern Railway sportspersons win 11 medals at Asian Games 2026

Fourteen sportspersons from Northern Railway represented India at the Asian Games 2026, winning 11 medals, including 10 gold and one bronze, and bringing laurels to the nation through their performances across multiple disciplines.
Three other Northern Railway sportspersons also represented India in their respective sporting disciplines.
Aman won the gold medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling category.
In kabaddi, Pooja represented the Indian women’s team, while Ashu Malik was part of the men’s team. Both won gold medals.
Northern Railway also made a significant contribution to India’s hockey campaign. Yashdeep Siwach was part of the Indian men’s hockey team that won the gold medal.
In the women’s hockey team, Neha, Ishika, Shilpi Dabas and Sakshi Rana represented India and secured gold medals.
In boxing, Priya won the bronze medal in the 60 kg category, adding another medal to India’s tally.
Northern Railway sportspersons Renuka Thakur and Pratika Rawal represented India in women’s cricket and were part of the gold-medal-winning team.
Northern Railway was also represented in cycling by Jemsh Keithellakram and Vishavjeet Singh. Anish represented India in shooting.
The performance is a matter of pride for Northern Railway and the Northern Railway Sports Association (NRSA). The achievements of the sportspersons highlight Northern Railway’s commitment to promoting and developing sports and nurturing sporting talent.
The performances are also expected to inspire young railway athletes and aspiring sportspersons across the organisation.
The General Manager, Northern Railway; President/NRSA & PCSTE/NR; and Hony. General Secretary/NRSA & CSTE/P/East congratulated all the sportspersons, coaches, support staff and officials for their outstanding contribution to Indian sports and for bringing glory and honour to the nation and Northern Railway.
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