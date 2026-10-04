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Northern Railway sportspersons win 11 medals at Asian Games 2026

Northern Railway was also represented in cycling by Jemsh Keithellakram and Vishavjeet Singh. Anish represented India in shooting.

Published: Oct 04, 2026, 06:13 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
Northern Railway sportspersons win 11 medals at Asian Games 2026
Image Credit: India's women's hockey team at the Asian games 2026. (@TheHockeyIndia/X)

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Northern Railway sportspersons win 11 medals at Asian Games 2026
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