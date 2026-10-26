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Northern railway to organise digital life certificate campaign from November 1

Northern Railway is encouraging pensioners to use the Digital Life Certificate facility, which allows them to generate and submit their certificates from anywhere in India without visiting a pension office.

Published: Oct 26, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
Northern railway to organise digital life certificate campaign from November 1
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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