/Northern railway to organise digital life certificate campaign from November 1

Northern Railway will organise Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5 from November 1 to November 30, 2026, to help pensioners submit their life certificates conveniently through digital means.
The month-long campaign will be conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare and the Railway Board. Camps are proposed across all Northern Railway divisions and various workshops to facilitate the process for pensioners.
Northern Railway is encouraging pensioners to use the Digital Life Certificate facility, which allows them to generate and submit their certificates from anywhere in India without visiting a pension office.
Railway pensioners can submit their life certificates digitally using face authentication technology on Android or iOS devices. The initiative aims to reduce the need for pensioners to visit banks and wait in long queues to complete the process.
Northern Railway said the Digital Life Certificate camps organised over the past two financial years had delivered encouraging results. Building on this progress, the railway is urging pensioners and family pensioners to make greater use of the digital facility.
It has appealed to all railway pensioners and family pensioners to submit their life certificates within the stipulated time and avoid waiting until the last date.
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