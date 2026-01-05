Nostradamus Predictions For 2026 Go Viral: High-Profile Death, War, And Other Surprising Forecasts

Nostradamus Predictions 2026: Nostradamus, born Michel de Nostredame in the 1500s, was a French astrologer and physician. Over the centuries, his writings have been interpreted in countless ways, and as the year 2026 kicks off, his forecasts for the year are taking social media by storm.

Nostradamus is known for his book Les Prophéties (The Prophecies), a collection of quatrains that many believe predict major world events, even though many people also debate the accuracy of his forecasts.

Nostradamus Predictions for 2026

1- 'Great Man Will Be Struck Down'

According to NDTV, Nostradamus’ writings cited in the 26th verse of Century I states, “The great man will be struck down in the day by a thunderbolt.”

2- 'Overflowing Blood'

As per Firstpost, a verse in Quatrain II:26 says, “Because of the favour that the city will show, the Ticino will overflow with blood.”

Ticino is a canton of Switzerland and is a significant part of the country.

3- 'The Great Swarm of Bees'

Moneycontrol reported that Nostradamus wrote, “The great swarm of bees will arise by the night ambush.” This prediction is being interpretated in multiple ways on the social media.

4- 'Seven Months Great War'

NDTV reported that one of his predictions that is being highlighted now is, “Seven months great war, people dead through evil / Rouen, Evreux the King will not fail.”

Nostradamus and the Year 2026

Nostradamus never attached specific dates to his texts; however, it is reportedly believed that the 26th quatrains correspond to the year 2026.

