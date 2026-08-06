/Not 1 or 2, but 7 recruitment exams under scanner: A complete story of JPSC-JSSC controversies

Ranchi: The protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) preliminary examination has now turned into a larger campaign by job aspirants across the state. Students say their fight is not limited to one examination and are demanding a CBI investigation into all disputed recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) since 2019.