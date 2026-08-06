/Not 1 or 2, but 7 recruitment exams under scanner: A complete story of JPSC-JSSC controversies

Ranchi: The protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) preliminary examination has now turned into a larger campaign by job aspirants across the state. Students say their fight is not limited to one examination and are demanding a CBI investigation into all disputed recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) since 2019.
The agitation has brought back a long-running grievance among candidates over recruitment processes in the state. Students have alleged irregularities at different stages of examinations, including claims of paper leaks, disputes over answer keys, objections to results and complaints about selection procedures. They say a complete investigation into all such cases is needed to identify those responsible and restore confidence among young job seekers.
Protesting students say state investigating agencies have probed several cases, but they believe the entire truth has not come out. They argue that arresting a few people is not enough if a larger network of middlemen, coaching centres or officials are and were involved in the alleged irregularities.
Students believe a central agency can carry out a more detailed investigation into the alleged links between different cases. Their demands include a CBI probe into all disputed JPSC and JSSC examinations since 2019, cancellation and re-conducting of exams where irregularities are established, strict action against officials and others found responsible and stronger security measures to prevent paper leaks in future.
The ongoing protest by students comes after a series of recruitment-related complaints over the past seven years.
During 2019-20, candidates raised objections over results, merit lists and selection procedures in various JPSC recruitment examinations. Several matters also reached the Jharkhand High Court.
In 2021, the JPSC Combined Civil Services examination faced complaints over the answer key and selection process. Candidates held protests demanding more transparency in the recruitment system.
In 2022, several JSSC examinations witnessed protests over answer keys, cut-offs and evaluation methods. Candidates accused the commission of failing to maintain transparency.
The JSSC CGL examination in 2023 became one of the major flashpoints after allegations of paper leaks emerged before the exam. Claims that question papers had circulated on social media led to demands for an investigation. This matter too reached the high court.
In 2024, the JGGLCCE (JSSC CGL) examination faced allegations of paper leaks, organised cheating and the use of dummy candidates. Opposition parties also demanded a CBI investigation into the matter.
In 2025, candidates protested against the selection process and results of other JSSC recruitment examinations, demanding a more transparent system.
The latest controversy erupted in 2026 over the 14th JPSC Preliminary examination. At present, the case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Students from different part of the state have been camping at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi for over 10 days, demanding accountability. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato has been on an indefinite hunger strike, while several student organisations have extended support to the movement. Political parties have also stepped in, increasing pressure on the state government.
The Jharkhand government has said that complaints received in recruitment cases are being investigated. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has stated that justice will be ensured for students and action will be taken according to the law.
The CID investigation into the 14th JPSC preliminary examination case is currently underway, with several people already arrested. The government has also formed a high-level committee to look into the JPSC-JSSC issue.
The committee includes four ministers from the ruling alliance. Congress leader Deepika Pandey Singh, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leaders Chamra Linda and Sudivya Kumar Sonu, and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sanjay Prasad are part of the panel. Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Kumar, who is the Secretary of the Health Department, has also been included to help the committee function smoothly.
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