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Not 1 or 2, but 7 recruitment exams under scanner: A complete story of JPSC-JSSC controversies

Students are seeking a comprehensive probe into alleged irregularities across multiple recruitment exams since 2019. The state government has formed a committee, while the CID continues its investigation into the latest JPSC case.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 02:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 03:08 AM IST
Not 1 or 2, but 7 recruitment exams under scanner: A complete story of JPSC-JSSC controversies
Image Credit: Students hold banners and raise slogans while protesting against the alleged paper leak of the JPSC exam at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi. (Photo: ANI)

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Not 1 or 2, but 7 recruitment exams under scanner: A complete story of JPSC-JSSC controversies
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