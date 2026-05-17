'Not a cheap person': Rajinikanth rejects claims of jealousy towards CM Vijay

Megastar Rajinikanth on Sunday dismissed speculation over his meetings with former Chief Minister M K Stalin following the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, stating that his friendship with the DMK chief was “beyond politics” and asserting that he was neither jealous of nor politically opposed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Addressing a press conference at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth said he chose to speak publicly as several criticisms targeting him were being circulated on social media and within political circles.

"I am holding this press meet because many criticisms are being made about me in connection with the election. If I do not respond to them, they will become accepted as the truth," he said.

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The actor clarified that his post-election meeting with MK Stalin was purely personal. He said, "After the election results, I met Mr Stalin. That drew some criticism. Mr Stalin has been my friend for 38-40 years. Our friendship is beyond politics. In a democracy, winning and losing are common. Still, I felt a little bad that Stalin lost. So I met him as a friend. For that, some people said that Rajinikanth went there to discuss how to prevent Vijay from becoming the CM. In such a situation, I can only say that Rajinikanth is not such a cheap person. This should be made clear."

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Rajinikanth also responded to criticism regarding his reaction to Vijay becoming Chief Minister.

"It was said that I did not congratulate Vijay at the airport. I posted my congratulations on X (formerly Twitter) as soon as he won. I am not in politics. I have already left politics. When I am not in politics, why should I be jealous of him? What is destined for someone will happen, and what is not won't," he said.

Rejecting all the allegations of jealousy, the veteran actor praised Vijay's political rise.

"There is a generation gap of 25 years between me and Vijay. I have said this before. If I compare myself with Vijay, it is not good for me. If Vijay compares himself with me, it is not good for him. I have seen him since he was a child. Why should I be jealous of him becoming the CM?" he said.



"At the age of 52, he has achieved more than what MGR or NTR achieved. He has defeated powerful parties and the BJP on his own, coming from the film industry. I am not jealous, but I have a mix of surprise and happiness. I appreciate him. So there is no jealousy. Vijay has high expectations from people. I believe he will fulfill them. My best wishes to him," Rajinikanth further said.

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Previously, after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) strong performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Superstar Rajinikanth had extended his congratulation to Vijay in a post on X.

According to Election Commission data, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu by winning 108 seats, bringing an end to the decades-long political dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in the state.

Vijay later won the trust vote in the Assembly with the support of Congress, Left parties, VCK, and IUML, formally marking the beginning of the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu. During his address in the Assembly, Chief Minister Vijay described his administration as a “government of the common people” committed to social justice, secularism, and equal opportunity.