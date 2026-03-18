'Not a happy situation': Supreme Court raps Bengal Govt over Mamata Banerjee's ED raid 'interruption'
The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the West Bengal government over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged interruption of the Enforcement Directorate’s raid on political consultancy firm I-PAC in January.
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the West Bengal government over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged interruption of the Enforcement Directorate’s raid on political consultancy firm I-PAC in January.
The ED has alleged that Banerjee entered key raid locations and disrupted the investigation by taking away “key evidence”, including physical documents and electronic devices.
(This is a developing story.)
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