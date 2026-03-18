Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028118https://zeenews.india.com/india/not-a-happy-situation-supreme-court-raps-bengal-govt-over-mamata-banerjees-ed-raid-interruption-3028118.html
NewsIndia'Not a happy situation': Supreme Court raps Bengal Govt over Mamata Banerjee's ED raid 'interruption'
I-PAC RAIDS WEST BENGAL

'Not a happy situation': Supreme Court raps Bengal Govt over Mamata Banerjee's ED raid 'interruption'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the West Bengal government over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged interruption of the Enforcement Directorate’s raid on political consultancy firm I-PAC in January.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Not a happy situation': Supreme Court raps Bengal Govt over Mamata Banerjee's ED raid 'interruption'West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and visual of Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the West Bengal government over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged interruption of the Enforcement Directorate’s raid on political consultancy firm I-PAC in January.

The ED has alleged that Banerjee entered key raid locations and disrupted the investigation by taking away “key evidence”, including physical documents and electronic devices. 





(This is a developing story.)

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Assam
Assam Polls: Why is Congress failing to see the elephant in the room?
I-PAC raids West Bengal
SC raps Bengal Govt over Mamata Banerjee's ED raid 'interruption'
Ishan Kishan SRH captain
Not Pat Cummins, T20 WC 2026 Indian Star to captain SRH for IPL 2026 - Details
India’s public capex
India’s public capex jumps fivefold in a decade as govt proposes infra-support
Sanatan Living township
Netram honoured at 'Business Icons North 2026' ceremony
Illegal immigration
Why the US is offering Indians money and free flights to return home
KVS notification 2026-27
KVS Admission 2026: Check eligibility, dates and application process at kvsang
men sherwani
Elegant Sherwani For Men For Wedding And Festive Style On Myntra
India vs Pakistan 2026
India vs Pakistan Confirmed! Arch-rivals announced in same group - Details
nora fatehi new song
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Sarke Chunar controversy, says makers didn't...