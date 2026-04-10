Not a movie scene: Meghalaya children brave strong currents to reach school | WATCH

In the remote Garo Hills of Meghalaya, a viral video is drawing attention to the extraordinary daily journey of young students, blending concern with deep admiration across the country.

The clip, shared by the Instagram account @northeast__india, shows schoolchildren wading through the rushing waters of the Norang River.

Uniforms hitched up, backpacks held high above the waves, the kids carefully make their way across the strong current; there is no bridge or walkway.

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What could easily pass for a scene from an older generation is, in fact, the everyday reality for these children in 2026.

The caption captures it perfectly, “Our Parents Said They Crossed Rivers And Climbed Mountains For School… But Meghalaya Kids Are Actually Doing It Today.”

Posted just days ago, the video has quickly gained tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Many viewers are struck by the contrast: while much of India advances rapidly in technology, digital learning, and modern comforts, where children in some parts rely on tablets, online classes, and well-equipped classrooms with every resource at their fingertips, these young students in the hills demonstrate remarkable resilience just to reach their school.

“This is pure determination,” one commenter noted, while others expressed concern mixed with respect: “How do they do this every day?” and “These kids are real heroes.”

The video highlights the challenges in remote tribal and hilly regions, where monsoon-swollen rivers can turn into formidable barriers. Children as young as 8 or 10 navigate this crossing daily during the school season, showing courage in the face of nature’s forces.

Parents and local communities have long spoken about the difficulties, and the footage has now brought this reality to a national audience.

Reactions on social media range from shock at the risks involved to heartfelt praise for the children’s commitment to learning.

“Build a bridge soon so these kids can focus purely on studies,” several users suggested, alongside messages like “Their grit is truly inspiring, may their path become easier.”

This story is not unique to one river. Across parts of Northeast India and other remote areas, thousands of children show similar dedication, overcoming missing infrastructure or seasonal hurdles to pursue education. Experts point out that such barriers can affect attendance and contribute to challenges in rural schooling.

Many comments reflect a shared hope: “Development is reaching more corners every year, and stories like this remind us why safe access to school matters so much.”

Another said “These children’s determination is a lesson for all of us. Their love for learning should be matched with the safest possible journey.”

As the video spreads further, it serves as a powerful reminder of the universal value of education and the inspiring spirit of India’s young learners.

In an era where technology has transformed how some children study from the comfort of their homes, the quiet bravery of these Meghalaya students underscores a simple truth: the thirst for knowledge can overcome even the strongest currents, and with collective will, their daily path can become safer and smoother for generations to come.



