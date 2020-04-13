Not a single case of infection since last 14 days in 25 districts of 15 states, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases surged to 9,152, with 35 new fatalities reported on Monday (April 13), according to Union Health Ministry. The number of coronavirus cases stood at 7,987, while as many as 856 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, said the ministry data, adding that the total number of cases includes 72 foreign nationals.

In the joint press conference, Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, however, said that the total number of coronavirus cases reached 9,152 on Monday as 857 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, adding that the death toll rose to 308 with 35 new deaths.

Amid new positive cases of coronavirus, 25 districts of 15 states in the country which were affected by the deadly virus there have not been a single case of infection for the last 14 days, therefore, the spread of infection has stopped in these districts, said Lav Agarwal.

Earlier on April 12, it was reported that there has been a spread of chronic infections in 80 districts of the country in the last 4 days, but the good news is that with preventive steps the spread of the virus has stopped in at least 25 districts, the health ministry said, adding that 400 districts of the country have so far been affected by the COVID-19.

Raman R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said the first consignment of COVID-19 kits from China will arrive in India on 15th April. "Till yesterday, we conducted 2,06,212 COVID-19 tests. Also, there is no need to worry, the pace at which we are conducting tests today, we have a stock with which we can conduct tests for the next 6 weeks easily," Gangakhedkar said.

The ICMR head said that 14 mentor institutes have been identified to increase capacity. They will train other colleges and also check whether new labs need to be set up, adding "No need to worry, based on current stock and testing, we can test easily up to six weeks."

On behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs in the press conference, Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that all the states have been given clear instructions that no separate permit is required for cargo movement. With a truck driver, one assistant will be allowed. The local authority has been asked to cooperate with the truck staff in reaching the place of the truck from their house.

She said that officials of Indian Railway, Airport and Customs have been authorized to issue passes to their staff, adding that the help of retired police officers and volunteers is also being taken to help the states in the lockdown.

For the smooth movement of goods, the movement of trucks between states has been allowed along with empty trucks. The manufacturing unit has been approved for inter-state activity, she added.

Meanwhile, 25 districts across 15 states that had earlier reported COVID-19 cases but in the last 14 days, they have witnessed any spurt in the positive cases. These districts are:

1. Gondia in Maharashtra,

2. Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bilaspur in Chattisgarh

3. Davangiri, Kodagu,Tumkuru, Udupi in Karnataka

4. South Goa in Goa,

5. Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala,

6. West Imphal in Manipur,

7. Rajouri in J&K,

8. Aizwal West in Mizoram

9. Mahe in Puducherry

10. SBS Nagar in Punjab,

11. Patna, Nalanda & Munger in Bihar

12. Pratapgarh in Rajasthan

13. Panipat, Rohtak,Sirsa in Haryana

14. Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand

15. Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana

In today's joint press conference, a video was also presented to show a 24-hour COVID-19 war room in Bengaluru where people from different walks of life are extending their services to help people.