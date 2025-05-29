Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2907803https://zeenews.india.com/india/not-a-single-project-completed-on-time-air-force-chiefs-bombshell-amid-delay-in-tejas-delivery-2907803.html
NewsIndia
INDIAN AIR FORCE

'Not A Single Project Completed On Time': Air Force Chief's Bombshell Amid Delay In Tejas Delivery

The Air Force Chief said that the character of war is changing with new technologies coming in every day.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2025, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Not A Single Project Completed On Time': Air Force Chief's Bombshell Amid Delay In Tejas Delivery

Indian Air Force: Amid the significant delay in the delivery of the homegrown light combat aircraft system, Tejas Mk1 by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited due to a delay in the supply of engines from American firm GE, the Indian Air Force Chief has once dropped a bombshell saying that not a single defence project was completed on time as promised to the armed force. Speaking at a conference, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said that the industry must adhere to the timeline or shall not promise something which cannot be delivered.

"Timeline is a big issue. So, once a timeline is given, not a single project that I can think of has been completed on time. So this is something we have to look at. Why should we promise something which cannot be achieved? While signing the contract itself, sometimes we are sure that it is not going to come up, but we just sign the contract," said the Air Chief Marshal.

The Air Force Chief said that the character of war is changing with new technologies coming in every day. "Operation Sindoor has given us a clear idea of where we are headed and what we need in future. So a lot of work needs to be done in realigning our own thought processes also, which is already going on," he said.

Hailing the approval of the indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet execution programme, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said, "AMCA- advanced medium combat aircraft has been cleared for even participation by private industry, which is a very big step, and that is the kind of confidence that the nation has in the private industry today and I'm sure this is going to pave the way to bigger things coming in the future."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK