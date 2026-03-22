'Not all heroes wear capes': Biker guides ambulance through Mumbai traffic, internet reacts | WATCH

A heartwarming video from Mumbai is going viral and winning praise online, showing a biker stepping up to help an ambulance navigate through traffic in Mumbai. The clip captured a moment of civic sense that has struck a chord with viewers.

In the video, the biker can be seen riding ahead of the ambulance, signaling to vehicles and clearing a path on the road.

With roads often packed, such gestures can make a crucial difference, especially in emergencies. The biker’s actions ensured that the ambulance could move faster, potentially helping it reach its destination.

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Watch the viral video here:

The incident highlights the everyday challenges faced by emergency vehicles in busy urban areas. While motorists are generally expected to give way, real-time coordination can still be difficult, making spontaneous assistance like this particularly impactful.

The time and authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

Netizens' reaction to viral video

Social media users were quick to react, with many praising the biker for his initiative.

"Very important work done by the biker," a comment read.

"honestly in Mumbai, regardless if the Biker is there or not, way would be given to Ambulance," another individual commented.

"I have seen this several times in Mumbai. Though sometimes, such bikers inadvertently and unknowingly end up becoming an obstacle in the way of Ambulance but intentionally they try to help," an X user said in the comment section.

"Salute to the guy, True Hero," another person said.

"Only the person inside the Ambulance would understand the help given by the biker," a comment said.

The clip has once again brought attention to the importance of road awareness and collective responsibility.

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