'Not An Astrologer': Ajit Pawar On Speculation Over Supriya Sule Joining BJP

MUMBAI: Amid recurring speculation that Nationalist Congress Party–Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule may join the BJP, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Monday dismissed such claims, saying he is "not an astrologer" and prefers to focus on development rather than conjecture.

The speculation gained momentum after Sule praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending all-party delegations abroad following Operation Sindoor. Responding to media queries on the matter, Pawar said such interpretations are unnecessary and often exaggerated.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Ajit Pawar said, “I am not an astrologer. Such speculative questions often become breaking news unnecessarily. I prefer to focus on development until January 15.”

When asked whether there were any chances of the two factions of the NCP coming together, Pawar said that winning the ongoing elections remains the immediate priority.

“Right now, our top priority is to win the elections. We are doing everything possible to achieve a positive result, and that is where our focus lies at the moment,” he said.

On the broader question of a possible reunification of the NCP and NCP-SP, Pawar said, "We are one family. In any family, people come together during times of happiness and sorrow. If family members choose to stand together, there is nothing wrong in that."

Reacting to the coming together of the Thackeray brothers, Pawar said the move could have electoral implications.

“They are certainly trying hard. Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) traditionally had different voter bases. Now that they have come together, the division of votes between them may reduce, which could benefit them. That is the reality,” he said.

Asked whether he played any role in bringing the Thackeray brothers together, Pawar said he had no direct involvement but welcomed the development.

“I would like to congratulate them. It is always good when relationships improve within a family,” he said.

On whether Marathi voters would consolidate behind the Thackerays following their reunion, Pawar said voter behaviour varies across elections.

“It doesn’t work that way. Voters think differently in different elections. During the Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition won 31 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. But just five months later, the situation changed in the Assembly elections, where we won 238 seats and the Opposition was reduced to 85,” he said.

“This clearly shows that voters have different perspectives for national, state, and local elections,” Pawar added.

Responding to criticism over promises of free facilities, which some leaders, including BJP’s Chandrakant Patil, have opposed, Pawar clarified the limits of his authority.

“Only the Chief Minister can make commitments for the entire state, and the Prime Minister for the country. I am speaking about local bodies, where I have worked for 25 years. If we win, we will try our best to deliver on our promises,” he said.

On alliances at the local level, including the NCP, Shiv Sena, and AIMIM coming together in the Parli Municipal Corporation, Pawar said such arrangements are not unusual.

“As I have said earlier, such alliances are common in local body elections across Maharashtra. Not every leader is informed about every decision, especially when things are finalised at the local level,” he added.

Reacting to BJP leader K. Annamalai’s statement that Mumbai is not a Maharashtra city, Pawar strongly rejected the claim.

“Mumbai is in India, and within India, it is in Maharashtra. Mumbai will always remain a part of Maharashtra. Such statements are made close to elections to attract attention, not to promote development,” he said.

On whether NCP founder Sharad Pawar should be awarded the Bharat Ratna, Pawar said the decision rests with the Centre.

“That decision rests with the Central government. Sharad Pawar has served public life for over 60 years and taken many important decisions. Anyone can express an opinion on that,” he added.