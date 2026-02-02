‘Not an inch lost’: Why General Naravane's old remark matters today

Former Chief of Army staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane is the centre of discussion today after the heated discussion in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier today Leader of Oppositon Rahul Gandhi, resurfaced the discussion over China-India standoff in August 2020.

During Monday’s Lok Sabha session during the Motion of Thanks debate, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi quoted excerpts from a magazine on General Manoj Munkund Naravane's unpublished memoir, insisting they were "100% genuine" and "fully real." he also added that "Rajnath ji is in it." He introduced the passage by saying, "This is from the memoir of Army Chief Naravane... about when four Chinese tanks were entering Indian territory.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

They were taking a ridge in Doklam," shifting later to "some country's tanks were approaching" amid objections. Gandhi called his source "authentic" and claimed it showed Naravane accusing the government of "trying to stop the publication of his book," countering BJP patriotism charges and sparking uproar, interjections from Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and two adjournments.

Monday’s debate takes us back to 2021, when the then Chief of Army Staff, during an interview with ANI, said, “We have not lost out on any territory, we are where we were before this whole thing started...Not an inch of land has been lost." Referring to the same standoff which the Leader of opoosition raised today in the Lok Sabha.

He also added that “Firstly, we have not lost any territory, we are right where we were before this started. This agreement, based on mutual and equal security, ensures a stable LAC with fewer confrontation risks. That's the big-picture view of the disengagement."

While the Congress leader’s claims remain sceptical, former Army chief’s earlier remarks have resurfaced, countering Rahul Gandhi’s statement in the Lok Sabha.

General Naravane's 2021 statement, "not an inch lost," with India holding pre-standoff positions via mutual security disengagement, directly counters Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha revival of the 2020 Ladakh tank incident, claiming government inaction amid Chinese advances.

Former Army Chief’s public assurance of no territorial loss and LAC stability highlights the debate's partisan spin over strategic outcomes. This resurfaced quote shifts focus from alleged chaos to verified resolution.







