Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Not anti-West, but non-West: Inside India’s strategic balancing act as BRICS 2026 host

Not anti-West, but non-West: Inside India’s strategic balancing act as BRICS 2026 host

For India BRICS is about ensuring that countries of the Global South have a greater voice in institutions that shape global economic and political decisions.

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 07:45 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 07:45 AM IST
Not anti-West, but non-West: Inside India’s strategic balancing act as BRICS 2026 host
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Not anti-West, but non-West: Inside India’s strategic balancing act as BRICS 2026 host
2
3
4
5