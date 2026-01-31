Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he had no information about reports suggesting that Sunetra Pawar would be sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, asserting that key political decisions were being taken by senior leaders of the rival NCP faction in Mumbai without his involvement.

“I have no information about it. Her party must have decided,” Sharad Pawar said, adding that he had learnt about the developments only through newspaper reports. “What I saw in the newspaper today were some names like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare who have taken the initiative to make some decisions. I had no discussion on this. I am not even aware if it is happening.”

Responding to questions about what he described as haste in decision-making following the sudden death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar said the discussions were not taking place within his party. “All these discussions are not taking place here; they are happening in Mumbai. Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and other senior leaders are having these discussions. Whatever is being seen appears to be decisions taken by them. I will not comment on this.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sharad Pawar also paid rich tribute to Ajit Pawar, describing him as a committed leader who worked tirelessly for the people. “He would thoroughly understand public issues and always worked to ensure that people received justice. The people of Baramati have always stood by him, and he never fell short when it came to his work and responsibilities,” he said. Calling his death in a plane crash on Wednesday a deep shock, Sharad Pawar added that the family and party must move forward with strength and continue the values Ajit Pawar stood for. “I firmly believe that the new generation of his family will certainly carry forward his legacy.”

When asked whether he had been consulted as a family member about Sunetra Pawar’s elevation, Sharad Pawar said, “Family stands united if an issue occurs in the family. There are no issues in the family.”

On speculation about a possible merger between the two NCP factions or participation in the NDA, Sharad Pawar dismissed the reports. “This is all going on on your side,” he told the media. “There is nothing like that here.” He, however, acknowledged that talks had earlier begun on the two factions working together, but said the process had been disrupted by Ajit Pawar’s death.

Meanwhile, the NCP is set to hold a legislature party meeting on Saturday afternoon to elect Sunetra Pawar as its new leader, paving the way for her induction as Deputy Chief Minister. If sworn in as expected at the Lok Bhavan later in the evening, she will become Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister.

State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said the meeting had been convened after Sunetra Pawar gave her consent to accept the responsibility. Following her formal election, Tatkare is expected to write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking her induction into the state cabinet.

Sunetra Pawar, currently a Rajya Sabha member, is expected to contest the Baramati assembly seat in the forthcoming by-election necessitated by Ajit Pawar’s death. Known for her work in sustainable development, environmental conservation and rural empowerment, she has led several grassroots initiatives and founded an organisation promoting eco-village models in India. She has also served as a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan and as a Think Tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum in France.

(With agencies' inputs)