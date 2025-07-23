Not Candidates, But Castes Matter In These Bihar Assembly Seats

Bihar has always been a state where caste equations trump political dynamics. Caste influence remains a defining factor in its electoral outcomes in the state. As the state gears up for Assembly polls later this year, political parties and alliances are stepping up with promises and freebies to attract voters. The NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has announced schemes like free electricity and increased monthly pension for women in an effort to woo the electorate. Kumar has also increased reservations in the government jobs for women.

However, Bihar’s political equations are not that simple. In this state, caste continues to dominate the political narrative. Over the years, many political parties have fielded candidates primarily based on caste backgrounds. Among the total 243 Assembly seats, several constituencies are known for consistently electing candidates from specific castes, whether General, OBC, SC, or ST.

Yadav Influence In Bihar Politics

The Yadav community, constituting around 14 per cent of the state’s population, has been a powerful political bloc, especially supportive of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Both in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Yadav candidates who mostly belong to RJD have secured victories in numerous constituencies over the past few polls.

The Maner Assembly Constituency has consistently elected Yadav candidates. Since 2010, RJD’s Bhai Virendra Yadav has been the sitting MLA. On the other hand, the Paliganj Assembly Seat was won by RJD's Jai Vardhan Yadav in 2015. In 2020, Sandeep Yadav of CPI (ML) secured the seat, reflecting ongoing Yadav influence.

The Mahua assembly seat has also remained a Yadav-dominated seat, notably bagged by Tej Pratap Yadav in 2015. The Raghopur seat, once held by Lalu and Rabri Devi, was won by JD(U)’s Satish Kumar Yadav in 2010. However, Tejashwi Yadav reclaimed the seat in 2015, reinforcing the family’s stronghold.

Raghopur and Mahua are politically symbolic for the RJD due to their association with Lalu Prasad Yadav's family.

Paswan Community Influence

The Paswan community, a dominant Scheduled Caste group, has strongholds in several SC-reserved constituencies. Rajnagar Assembly Seat (Madhubani) has consistently elected Ram Prit Paswan of the BJP, showcasing the community’s influence and the party’s strong presence.

Rajput Community Strongholds

The Rajput community remains a dominant upper-caste group, especially in western and central Bihar. From 1990 to 2005, Ramdhani Singh, a Rajput leader, held the seat. However, again in 2010 and 2015, JD(U)’s Jai Kumar Singh, also a Rajput, was elected from the seat.

Kayastha Community's Urban Influence

The Kayastha community is numerically smaller, but it remains politically significant because of its urban influence. They don't dominate any seat demographically, but often play a kingmaker role. Key constituencies where Kayastha influence is notable include Kumhrar and Bankipur in Patna.