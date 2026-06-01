Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3051968https://zeenews.india.com/india/not-china-not-nepal-meet-the-unstoppable-global-giant-producing-247-million-tonnes-of-milk-3051968.html
NewsIndiaNot China, not Nepal: Meet the unstoppable global giant producing 247 million tonnes of milk
LARGEST MILK PRODUCER COUNTRY

Not China, not Nepal: Meet the unstoppable global giant producing 247 million tonnes of milk

This country produces the largest amount of milk in the world, driven by its massive cattle population and strong dairy culture. The country leads global milk production, followed by the United States and China.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Milk is a daily staple in Indian life, driving constant demand across households and culture.
  • The White Revolution and government support played a key role in building India’s strong dairy sector.
  • India produces over 247 million tonnes of milk annually, supporting millions of farmers and dominating the global dairy industry.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Not China, not Nepal: Meet the unstoppable global giant producing 247 million tonnes of milkPic Credit: Freepik

Milk is one of the most widely consumed foods in the world, used in everything from tea and coffee to cheese, butter, and sweets. But have you ever wondered which country produces the most milk globally? The answer might surprise you. It's India. And it's not particularly close.

Also Read: Which country produces the most mangoes in the world? Is India still no.1? Check full list

Who leads the world?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India is the largest milk producer in the world. It’s been like that for years, outproducing every other country in the world in total dairy production. This isn’t a recent phenomenon or a statistical anomaly, it’s something structural about India’s agriculture, economy, and the way millions of its people live and eat.

Why India? Here's what's behind the numbers

A few things work together to put India at the top.

The sheer size of the livestock population is the starting point. India has one of the highest concentrations of cows and buffaloes anywhere in the world. According to the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, the country produced 247.87 million tonnes of milk, with a per capita availability of around 471 grams per person per day.

Dairy farming is woven into the fabric of rural India. For countless villages, it's not a side business—it's the primary source of household income. And on the consumption side, milk isn't optional. It's a staple. It goes into daily cooking, into chai, into festivals, into everyday life in a way that keeps demand consistently high.

Government policy played a role, too. The White Revolution, India's organised push to scale up dairy production, transformed the sector decades ago and set the foundation for where things stand today.

Also Read: Which Indian city is known as 'Pineapple city' of India?

The rest of the top five

India's output is unmatched, but these countries round out the top producers globally:

United States

China

Pakistan

Brazil

They're significant contributors to the world's milk supply. None of them comes close to India's scale.

A few numbers worth knowing

India produces over 200 million tonnes of milk every year. Buffalo milk makes up a substantial portion of that something that sets India apart from most other major producers, who rely almost entirely on cows. The dairy sector supports the livelihoods of millions of farmers across the country. Global demand for milk isn't slowing down.

There's something easy to overlook in a statistic like "world's largest milk producer." Behind that number are smallholder farmers, early mornings, generations of knowledge, and an entire rural economy that keeps moving because of dairy. India's dominance in this space isn't just about volume—it reflects how deeply milk is embedded in the country's culture and economy. That's not something another country can replicate overnight. And it's why India's position at the top isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Women's Heels
Heels for Elegant Style & Confidence
cord set for women
Co-Ord Sets for Effortless Style
body lotion
Lotions for Deep Moisture & Everyday Hydration
RCB
Virat Kohli stars as RCB win second IPL title, defeat GT by 5 wickets
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 final: Bhuvneshwar creates history, equals Shami for...
india-oman cepa
India-Oman free trade pact to kick in from June 1; zero-duty access to exports
delhi building collapse update
Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to six, says Delhi Police
Karnataka CM
‘Dedicated worker can also become Chief Minister’: DK Shivakumar
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol recalls heartbreak of losing Jab We Met
Myanmar blast
45 dead after an explosion in a building with mining explosives in Myanmar