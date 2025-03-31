‘Not Eligible To Run Government...’: AAP’s Atishi Slams Bjp Over 'Rise' In Power Cuts In Delhi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging there has been a rise in power cuts in the national capital since the BJP came to power.

Attacking the Rekha Gupta-led government further, she said the BJP is "not eligible" to run the government, which is why the 24-hour electricity model has failed today.

"Since the formation of the BJP government in Delhi, the power cuts have constantly increased. On social media, you can see such posts daily...The data from the Delhi government shows that power cuts have increased in various areas of Delhi since March 1," Atishi told reporters on Monday.

"BJP doesn't know how to run the government. They are not eligible; that's why the 24-hour power supply has failed now," she added.

Atishi also stated that in the last 10 years, during Arvind Kejriwal's governance, the usage of inverters and generators had completely reduced in the national capital.

"In the last 10 years, inverters have disappeared from the houses of people of Delhi...Like every year, they did not buy new inverter batteries," Atishi said.

This comes after residents of Jagatpur village, Burari, staged a protest against Delhi's electricity department claiming prolonged power cuts in the area.

Aam Aadmi Party's chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government for "making the power situation worse" in the national capital.

On March 28, Atishi, along with other AAP MLAs, staged a protest in the Delhi Assembly against the BJP on the issue of Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2025.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi LoP Atishi accused the BJP government of not fulfilling the promises they had made during the elections, adding that they don't even intend to give Rs 2500 in future.

She further stated that when AAP MLAs questioned the government on this, they were removed from the assembly.

"The BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the women of Delhi that by March 8, Rs 2500 will be credited to their accounts but the BJP government of Delhi did not fulfill this promise... When we asked questions in the House on when Rs 2500 will be credited into the accounts of women, one all our MLAs were thrown out of the House... this clearly means they haven't given money on march 8 and they don't intend to do so. It is clear that BJP and PM Modi lied to Delhi, and gave 'jumlas' on the name of promises."