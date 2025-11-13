Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983914https://zeenews.india.com/india/not-every-kashmiri-is-a-terrorist-says-cm-omar-abdullah-on-delhi-blast-case-2983914.html
NewsIndia
DELHI BLAST

Not Every Kashmiri Is A Terrorist, Says CM Omar Abdullah On Delhi Blast Case

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Abdullah’s remarks came three days after a powerful blast near the Red Fort killed ten people and left several others injured.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Not Every Kashmiri Is A Terrorist, Says CM Omar Abdullah On Delhi Blast Case Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (Photo: ANI)

 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that not every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is associated with terrorism. He noted that when people begin to look at every Kashmiri with suspicion, it becomes difficult to keep society on the right path.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Chief Minister Abdullah said he had expressed his first reaction on the very first day of the incident. “No amount of condemnation is enough. The brutal killing of innocent people in this manner is unacceptable; no religion allows such acts. The investigation is underway, and all culprits must be punished,” he stated.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister emphasised that not every person in Jammu and Kashmir is a terrorist or linked to terrorism. “These are just a few individuals who have always tried to disrupt peace and brotherhood here,” he said.

“Unfortunately, when we begin to view every person in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly every Kashmiri Muslim, with suspicion and portray them as terrorists, it becomes extremely difficult to guide people along the right path,” he added.

Chief Minister Abdullah stressed that those responsible for the incident should face strict punishment, but innocent people must not be targeted. He also pointed out that, at times, educated individuals have been found involved in such acts, but that should not lead to generalising or blaming the entire community.

Chief Minister Abdullah’s remarks came three days after a powerful blast near the Red Fort killed ten people and left several others injured. Investigators are now closing in on a terror module believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Police have identified the driver of the Hyundai i20 involved in the incident as Dr. Umar un-Nabi, a Pulwama-based physician suspected of having ties to the ‘white-collar’ terror network that was dismantled in Faridabad just hours before the explosion.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi blast
Not Every Kashmiri Is A Terrorist, Says CM Omar Abdullah On Delhi Blast Case
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar Women Voters Turnout 8.8% More This Time: What It Means For Poll Results
Viral
Can You Find The Hidden Word Within 30 Secs? Check Your IQ, Take Eye Test Here
Technology
Apple Launches Digital ID Feature For Secure ID Use In Apple Wallet
AI meeting assistants
Future Of Meeting Notes: 10 AI Assistants That Will Matter Most In 2026
ICSE 2026
ICSE And ISC Date Sheets Released: Check Schedule, Subject List & More
law student death
Female Law Student Found Dead In Lawyer’s Chamber In Kakdwip
Technology
How To Convert Your Smartphone Into Nokia Feature Phone For Easy Use?
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Moves To Bicameral Parliament Under New Reform Order
personal care
Best Face Moisturizers for Healthy & Hydrated Skin | Top Picks on Amazon