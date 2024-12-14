Advertisement
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA POLITICS

'Not Given Resignation': Nana Patole On Resignation As Maharashtra Congress Chief

Maharashtra Congress president, Nana Patole had written to party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking to be relieved of his position.

|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 04:09 PM IST|Source: ANI
'Not Given Resignation': Nana Patole On Resignation As Maharashtra Congress Chief Picture source: ANI

Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Saturday dismissed reports of his resignation and said that when the party faces defeat, the responsibility lies with everyone. 

Speaking to ANI, Patole said, "I have not given any resignation. Actually, the tenure is of 3 years only and I have been here for 4 years. This is the internal matter of our party. Everyone should get the chance to work for the party. I had never taken the credit when our party won. Similarly, when our party has lost, everyone is responsible for it." 

It was reported that Maharashtra Congress president, Nana Patole had written to party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking to be relieved of his position. 

Earlier today, Maharashtra Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar responded to reports about Nana Patole's potential resignation as the State Congress chief and said that he was unaware of the development.

Wadettiwar emphasized that the party's senior leadership is credited for both victories and defeats. He suggested that electoral setbacks might have influenced Patole's reported decision, adding that the final decision on such matters rests with the Congress's high command in Delhi. 

Speaking to ANI, Wadettiwar said, "I am not aware of this. Senior leadership gets the credit for wins and losses both. Everyone in the Parliament gives him the credit for the loss (in the Maharashtra Assembly election). Maybe that's why he resigned. The High command in Delhi will decide on this." 
 
Nana Patole managed to retain his Sakoli assembly seat in the Bhandara district, though his victory was secured with a slim margin of just 208 votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Election. 
In the Maharashtra Assembly Election Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide by winning 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. 

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats.

