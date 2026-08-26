/Not Hijab, but uniform is essential in schools | Opinion

Let us now also consider the argument put forward on behalf of the student. It was argued that she had been coming to school wearing a scarf without any restriction from Classes 6 to 10, and therefore she should continue to be granted the same exemption. This argument may be emotionally understandable, but legally it is hollow. The fact that a rule was not strictly enforced in the past does not turn that leniency into a permanent right in the future. If such a principle were accepted, every school would become hostage to every student's individual habits, rendering the entire concept of discipline meaningless. Here, too, we return to the fundamental point that if wearing the hijab were a religious obligation, that right would have been protected from the outset. The distinction between a personal preference and a religious obligation must be understood.