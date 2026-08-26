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Not Hijab, but uniform is essential in schools | Opinion

The Allahabad High Court’s hijab ruling reinforces school uniform rules, holding that individual religious attire cannot override institutional discipline, equality and collective identity.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Not Hijab, but uniform is essential in schools | Opinion
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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