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‘Not interested in fantasy conversations’: Rahul Gandhi demands Amit Shah answer over alleged firing on students

Rahul Gandhi said Amit Shah would be responsible if he had ordered the alleged firing, while a failure to know about the action would amount to incompetence.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
‘Not interested in fantasy conversations’: Rahul Gandhi demands Amit Shah answer over alleged firing on students
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Rahul Gandhi/X

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