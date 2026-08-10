/‘Not interested in fantasy conversations’: Rahul Gandhi demands Amit Shah answer over alleged firing on students

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday rejected the government's offer of a discussion on student issues, saying the Opposition wanted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to first answer a specific question - who authorised the alleged firing on students protesting in Delhi on June 20? Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition's demand was never for Shah to come to Parliament and make a general speech. It wanted him to clarify whether he had authorised the police action against the protesting students.