/‘Not interested in fantasy conversations’: Rahul Gandhi demands Amit Shah answer over alleged firing on students

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday rejected the government's offer of a discussion on student issues, saying the Opposition wanted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to first answer a specific question - who authorised the alleged firing on students protesting in Delhi on June 20? Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition's demand was never for Shah to come to Parliament and make a general speech. It wanted him to clarify whether he had authorised the police action against the protesting students.
“The question was never that Mr Amit Shah is going to come and give a speech on some general topics in Parliament. The question was always that Amit Shah has to make it clear who authorised the shooting of our youngsters in Delhi,” Gandhi said.
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The question was never that Mr Amit Shah is going to come and give a speech on some general topics in Parliament. The question was always that Amit Shah has to make it clear who authorised the shooting of our… pic.twitter.com/1qpZdL02UB— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
He alleged that pellet guns were used and students were beaten with lathis “with nails on them”, and demanded that the Home Minister “come clean”.
“Did he order it or did he not order it?” Gandhi asked.
Gandhi said Shah would be responsible if he had ordered the alleged firing, while a failure to know about the action would amount to incompetence.
“If he ordered it, he is guilty of getting our children shot. And if he didn't know about it happening, he's incompetent. Either way, he should go,” Gandhi said.
The Congress leader said the Opposition also wanted to know who within the Ministry of Home Affairs had authorised the action if Shah himself had not done so.
“Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to the Parliament and stand before us. This is what they have shown in the last 15 days. Neither Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has the guts,” Gandhi said.
“No one is interested in his opinion; we just want to know who ordered the firing, and if he did not order it, then who in MHA ordered it? We want to understand: is there culpability or incompetence?”
The Opposition has accused the Delhi Police of using disproportionate force against students protesting under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on June 20. It has also raised allegations over the use of pellet guns.
Gandhi said the demand for an explanation over the alleged firing was one of three issues being raised by the Opposition. “First, he should make that abundantly clear. After that, the question of any discussion arises,” he said.
The second demand, Gandhi said, was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise over what had happened. The third concerned allegations of theft from the Ram Mandir.
“People very close to the Prime Minister have stolen from the Ram Mandir,” he alleged.
“These are the three issues. So now Amit Shah suddenly saying that he is ready to speak. We are not interested in his fantasy conversations. We are interested in whether he authorised or didn't authorise the shooting of our children.”
Gandhi said the Opposition had been raising the three issues for the past 15 days.
Gandhi also spoke about the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand, saying the Congress did not support violence against peaceful demonstrators.
“My message to the students of Jharkhand is clear. We condemn any violence against peacefully protesting students, regardless of where it occurs. We condemn it; we are against it; we do not endorse or support it,” Gandhi said.
“We are very clear on this; there is no confusion in our minds that attacking a peaceful protest with violence is wrong.”
He urged the Jharkhand government to continue engaging with the protesting students and resolve their grievances.
“Use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong,” Gandhi said, adding that the state government “must continue to hear protesting students out” and resolve their issues immediately.
His remarks came as the Opposition continued to press the government over the alleged police action against students and its other demands in Parliament.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also reiterated the party's demands, asking the Home Minister to explain the use of force against the students.
“Our first demand is that the Union Home Minister comes and tells why pellet guns, tear gas, lathi-charge were used (on students),” Kharge said.
Kharge also repeated the allegation concerning the Ram Mandir, claiming that people close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi were involved in theft from the temple.
“Modi ji's trusted trustees committed theft in the Ram Temple. The Opposition parties demanded that the PM himself reveal details about this. But nothing has happened till now,” he said.
Kharge said the Congress's third demand was for the Prime Minister to apologise to the public over the two issues.
“The PM & Home Minister have not spoken on these issues in the last 15 days. We are fighting on all these issues,” he said.
Government says Shah will respond
The Opposition's remarks came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a detailed discussion on student-related issues and that Shah would respond to the points raised by the Opposition.
“The government is ready for a discussion on issues related to students. We are ready and will respond to all the points that will be raised by the Opposition. The Home Minister will respond,” Rijiju said.
Rijiju urged Opposition MPs to allow the discussion to take place without disruptions.
“My only point to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister,” he said.
“They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion.”
The Opposition, however, has rejected the government's proposal as sufficient, with Gandhi insisting that Shah must first clarify whether he authorised the alleged firing.
The dispute has kept both Houses of Parliament disrupted during the Monsoon Session, which began on July 20.
Opposition MPs have repeatedly raised slogans targeting Shah and staged protests at the gates of Parliament, while proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted.
Earlier on Monday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to direct Shah to make a comprehensive statement on the floor of the House.
Venugopal sought answers over what he described as “police atrocities and the use of pellet guns against the youth and students in Delhi”. He called the alleged action against “young citizens exercising their democratic rights” a “matter of grave national concern”.
He also argued that since the Delhi Police functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the “ultimate responsibility” for the action rests with the Home Minister.
With only four days of the Monsoon Session remaining, the continuing deadlock has also left several key legislative measures uncertain, including those concerning women's reservation, delimitation and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
The Congress has issued a whip to its MPs in both Houses, asking them to remain present on August 10, August 11 and August 12, citing “very important” issues scheduled for discussion. It has also asked its INDIA bloc allies to ensure that their MPs remain present in Parliament.
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