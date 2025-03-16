Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday clarified that the state government's decision to provide a four per cent reservation in government contracts is not exclusive to Muslims but extends to all minority communities and backward classes. "Four per cent reservation is not just for Muslims but all minority communities and backward classes," he told ANI.

The Karnataka Cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act that aims to provide a four per cent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors.

The decision was taken on Friday in a meeting held at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The official sources added that the amendment will be done after the KTPP act is tabled in the ongoing assembly session. The Cabinet has approved the presentation of the obedience in the same session, likely on Monday.

Earlier on March 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that four per cent of public works contracts will now be reserved for Muslims under a category called Category-II B while presenting Kthe arnataka government's Budget.

Reservation will be provided in the procurement of goods and services under various government departments, corporations, and institutions for suppliers belonging to SC, ST, Category-I, Category-II A, and Category-II B, up to Rs 1 crore, in which Category-II B refers to Muslims. At the same time, the government has given good news to those who are expecting e-Khata.

The Cabinet has agreed to give e-Khata in rural areas that have been approved by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj obedience. If this obedience is approved, the rural revenue projects and the households in the village station will be equipped, it added.

The Karnataka Lokasewa Commission's reform measures have been discussed at the Cabinet meeting as the KPSC has increased.In addition, the Cabinet has agreed to the formation of a separate committee for the reform of the Lokasewa Commission. The cabinet also consulted on the maintenance of the committee's recommendations.